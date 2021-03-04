Healthcare Update: Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR Novartis AG, AstaReal AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Sarcopenia is a progressive skeletal muscle disorder. It involves the loss of muscle mass and strength due to natural aging process. This condition affects the gait and overall ability of body to perform normal tasks. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), the muscle loss starts from the age of 40. The major causes of sarcopenia could be sedentary lifestyle, malnutrition and unhealthy food intake. The increasing population of people aged more than 60 and the increasing cases of malnutrition worldwide are the major factors augmenting the market growth.

Market Drivers

Prevelance of geriatric population is expected to boost the market growth

Increasing adoption of vitamins and dietary supplements among the ageing population for better treatment of this disorder also acts as a market driver The prevalence of sarcopenia is high among old age population drives the global sarcopenia treatment market

Surging research and development activities for the treatment of sarcopenia also acts as a driver for this market

Rising cases of malnutrition due to poor nutritional intake can also augment the growth of this market

By Treatment

Medication

Vitamin/ Dietary Supplements

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global sarcopenia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sarcopenia treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sarcopenia treatment market are Novartis AG, AstaReal AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Biophytis, Metabolic Technologies, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Danone, Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Biogen, GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Nestlé, Mitacs, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Amway, Zydus Cadila, Eli Lilly and Company, Radius Health, Inc., MYSURABLE S.R.L., PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc among others.

