Healthcare Update: Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Growing At A CAGR Of 19.85% 2020-2027

NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.85% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the patients regarding the benefits of sequencing will help in driving the growth of the market.

Surging number of research activities, rising demand of precision medicine, increasing advantages of RNA-Seq Over conventional technologies, growing number of RNA-Seq grants will likely to enhance the growth of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, surging levels of investment for research activities in cancer as well as in agriculture sector will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented on the basis of product& services, technology, applicationand end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product& services, NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented into RNA sequencing platforms & consumables, sample preparation products, RNA sequencing services, data analysis and storage & management.Sample preparation products have been segmented into by workflow and by method. By workflow has been segmented into library preparation & target enrichment and quality control. By method has been further segmented into manual sample preparation, microfluidic sample preparation and robotic liquid handling sample preparation.

On the basis of technology, NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented intosequencing by synthesis, Ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing and nanopore sequencing.

Based on application, NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented intoexpression profiling analysis, small RNA sequencing, de novo transcriptome assembly, variant calling & transcriptome epigenetics.

The countries covered in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market report are Agilent Technologies, Inc, BGI, Eurofins Genomics Germany GmbH, Hamilton Company., Illumina, Inc, Tecan Genomics, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies., PerkinElmer Inc., Psomagen, Inc., QIAGEN, Takara Bio Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zymo Research,among other domestic and globalplayers. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

NGS-based RNA-sequencing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for NGS-based RNA-sequencing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

