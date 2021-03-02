Healthcare Update: Global Migraine Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027

Global migraine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and new products under pipeline are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Increasing prevalence of migraine and growing cigarette consumption are responsible for growth of migraine market. In addition, adoption of unhealthy life style and growing awareness about the treatment may also boost the growth of this market globally. However, high cost of treatment and lack of proper diagnosis may restrain the growth of this market.

Migraine market is segmented on the basis of types, treatment type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of types, the global migraine market is segmented into episodic and chronic

On the basis of treatment type, the global migraine market is segmented into abortive and preventive. Abortive can be further segmented into ergot alkaloids, triptans, NSAIDs and others

On the basis of route of administration the global migraine market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the global migraine market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

The countries covered in the global migraine market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the global migraine market are, Pfizer, Inc., Allergan, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Klaria, Merck & Co., Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eisai Co., Ltd. and others.

