Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2026 LogiTag Systems Ltd., McKesson Corporation
The Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2026, attributed to increasing focus towards operational process optimization
Pharmaceutical companies, equipment manufacturers and healthcare service providers are actively looking for optimization of their operations and supply chain. For the purpose, they are adopting software and solutions that allow them to actively track the activities across their supply chain and manage them. Owing to the complex nature of the industry and involvement of numerous stakeholders in the supply chain, keeping a track of the entire process and activities is crucial for the business.
Request For a Sample Copy@
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=145
The Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market is dominated by the presence of a few key players operating in the global region, such as LogiTag Systems Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infor Inc., Providence Health & Services, Intermountain Healthcare, Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), Manhattan Associates, JDA Software, Jump Technologies, Inc., TECSYS Inc., Advocate Health Care, AmerisourceBergen, Geisinger Health System, and Vizient, Inc. amongst others. JDA Luminate Control Tower is a cognitive SaaS solution, developed by JDA Software that identifies the potential impact of those disruptions, senses unexpected events across the entire supply chain, and orchestrates corrective actions with machine learning-based prescriptive guidance.
The ongoing developments and incorporation of simplified features in the software is providing companies with complete end-to-end visibility of information related to their manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and customers. Rising demand for cloud-based solutions is amongst the contemporary trends in Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software market.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the very market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis done for Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=145
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market – by Component:
- Software
- Supplier Management Software
- Transportation Software
- Procurement Software
- Others
- Hardware
- System
- Barcode
- Radio Frequency Identification
- Others
- Services
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market – by Deployment Model:
- On Premise
- Cloud Based
- Web Based
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market – by End User:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
- Logistics Companies and Distributors
- Healthcare Providers
- Others
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market – by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Southern Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
For more Information@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Healthcare-Supply-Chain-Management-Software-Market-2018-2026-145
Contact Us:
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +91-740-024-2424
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/
Follow Us on Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/
https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI
https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/
https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584