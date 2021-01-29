Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2026 LogiTag Systems Ltd., McKesson Corporation

Pharmaceutical companies, equipment manufacturers and healthcare service providers are actively looking for optimization of their operations and supply chain. For the purpose, they are adopting software and solutions that allow them to actively track the activities across their supply chain and manage them. Owing to the complex nature of the industry and involvement of numerous stakeholders in the supply chain, keeping a track of the entire process and activities is crucial for the business.

The Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market is dominated by the presence of a few key players operating in the global region, such as LogiTag Systems Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infor Inc., Providence Health & Services, Intermountain Healthcare, Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), Manhattan Associates, JDA Software, Jump Technologies, Inc., TECSYS Inc., Advocate Health Care, AmerisourceBergen, Geisinger Health System, and Vizient, Inc. amongst others. JDA Luminate Control Tower is a cognitive SaaS solution, developed by JDA Software that identifies the potential impact of those disruptions, senses unexpected events across the entire supply chain, and orchestrates corrective actions with machine learning-based prescriptive guidance.

The ongoing developments and incorporation of simplified features in the software is providing companies with complete end-to-end visibility of information related to their manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and customers. Rising demand for cloud-based solutions is amongst the contemporary trends in Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the very market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis done for Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market – by Component:

Software

Supplier Management Software

Transportation Software

Procurement Software

Others

Hardware

System

Barcode

Radio Frequency Identification

Others

Services

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market – by Deployment Model:

On Premise

Cloud Based

Web Based

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market – by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Logistics Companies and Distributors

Healthcare Providers

Others

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Market – by Region:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



