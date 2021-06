Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2026

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Today, the health care industry is beneath immense pressure to provide high-quality care, as patients are increasingly demanding better medical facilities and services from patients around the world. Thus, healthcare organization and medical facilities are strictly following supply chain management practices. Healthcare supply chain management is concerned with the regulation of the flow of medical good & services from manufacturer to patients. Healthcare supply chain management includes managing supplies, obtaining resources and distributing services to providers and patients. To finalize the process, information about medical products and services usually run through several autonomous stakeholders that includes manufacturers, insurance companies, healthcare providers, hospitals, group purchasing organizations and various regulatory agencies. Increasing pressure faced by healthcare providers to improve operational efficiency and profitability, implementation of the unique device identification (UDI) initiative by the FDA and rise in demand of medical devices are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw877

According to Statista, globally, the medical device production was about $679 billion in 2016 which is expected to reach around $786 billion in 2018. Also, it is projected that the medical device production would grow to almost $894 billion by 2020. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for healthcare supply chain management, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. In addition, the COVID-19 infections is widely spreading globally thus, the demand of essential life-saving devices and other essential medical supplies to prevent the spread of this pandemic and provide optimum care to the infected also widens. Therefore, this factor is further contemplating the need of healthcare supply chain management around the world. However, high costs related to maintenance and implementation of healthcare supply chain management solutions is one of the prime factors expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing patient burden in the US, and implementation of various strategies to improve healthcare supply chain management in Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the availability of mobile-based solutions of healthcare supply chain management and the implementation of technologically advanced solutions in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Oracle

SAP

McKesson

Tecsys

Infor

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)

Manhattan Associates

JDA Software Group

Cerner

Jump Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Hardware

By Delivery Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By End-User:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Healthcare Providers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw877

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors