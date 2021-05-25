Healthcare Staffing Market Demand, Growth Challenges, Industry Analysis And Forecasts To 2029

Healthcare Staffing Market 2021:

The global healthcare staffing market was valued at USD 45,221 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The global healthcare staffing market is fragmented in nature. Several large and small-scale players are focusing on price, brand, and new product development to expand their consumer base. Some of the key players are engaging in acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge. For instance, TeamHealth Holdings Inc. collaborated with St. David’s HealthCare to expand its services across Texas. The company will further acquire full operations of the emergency medicine group, Capitol Emergency Associates (CEA), and hospital medicine group Central Texas Hospitalist (CTH). It is also planning to partner with Hospital Internists of Austin (HIA) to provide management and staffing for St. David’s HealthCare’s six hospital-based emergency departments, six hospital medicine locations, four free-standing emergency departments, and four urgent care facilities throughout Central Texas.Similarly, Adecco Group is a leading player in the market for healthcare staffing. It has established a strong brand identity and diverse product portfolio and is adhering to the extensive focus on Professional Staffing & Solutions to sustain in the market competition. The global leading brands in Professional Staffing & Solutions are Spring Professional, Badenoch & Clark, and Vettery and YOSS Modis.On 4th April 2018, Almost Family merged with LHC Group to create the second-largest home health facilities in the U.S. with over 31,000 employees, and revenue of $1.8 billion allied with 781 locations in 36 states. The merging is aimed at providing skilled practice nurses at patients’ homes to reduce readmissions and admissions to hospitals. Some of the key players in the healthcare staffing market include CHG Management, Inc., Almost Family, Adecco Group, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., AMN Healthcare, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., Envision Healthcare Corporation, inVentiv Health, and TeamHealth.

By Service, Per Diem Nurse , Travel Nurse , Locum Tenens , Allied Healthcare

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



This report gives out a comprehensive prospect of several factors driving or restraining market growth. It presents an in-depth analysis of fluctuating competition dynamics and puts the reader ahead of competitors. It provides a six-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow. It helps in making well-informed business decisions by creating a precise analysis of market segments and by having complete insights of the Global Healthcare Staffing market. This report helps users in comprehending the key product segments and their future developments.



To calculate and provide the latest forecast of the Global Healthcare Staffing Market in terms of value, by product, by applications, types and industry. To strategically evaluate and profile key market players and comprehensively study their market position in terms of ranking and competition, and details related to the competitive landscape for the market leaders. To calculate the forecast for the market in terms of value of various segments, by regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). To give out detailed information related to the major factors, drivers, restrainers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the Global Healthcare Staffing Market Comprehensive information about the market development and emerging markets. The report also analyzes the market for various developments in different geographies. To strategically study and analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects and contribution to the overall Global Healthcare Staffing Market.



