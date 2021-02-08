Healthcare Service Robots Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast Report 2025

The global healthcare service robots market in 2019 was valued at USD 465.0 million and is proactively expected to rise to USD 2,900.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period.

The industry is multiplying due to increasing investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, the focus on controlling hospital-acquired infections, and deployment of healthcare service robots during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Healthcare services are also currently exploring the potential of technologies such AI, ML algorithms, and sensors for robotic systems.

Healthcare robots are form of skilled service robot used in and out of the hospital to increase the overall quality of patient care. They ease the workload of medical personnel, enabling them to spend more time caring for the patients directly, while generating substantial operational efficiencies and reducing healthcare facilities costs.

The numerous applications of today’s medical robots include remote care telepresence robots, hospital-acquired infection control robotic disinfectants, blood drainage robots and muscle recovery exoskeletons for robotics and remote medical robot. Increased automation technology, improvement in technical advances, booming population growth and reduced mortality rate, rising human impairment, an acute shortage of healthcare professional supplies, the need for better surgeons, an increase in the quality of life for the elderly and the disabled are some of the driving forces for the international health-robots industry.

In general, North America is the market leader for healthcare service robots industry because of the increased patient awareness of the use of modern, advanced technologies that pave the way for massive potential growth in this area. In the future, the market will be rising more rapidly, primarily because of the high level of medical initial investments in the USA. The European zone in terms of market share is led by North America. Since creative policies to enhance the well-being and public health of European governments are being implemented, Europe expects to expand considerably soon. The Asia-Pacific region with its fast-changing medical infrastructure is the other region of high growth in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the key reasons for the remarkable growth rates in this area are rising disposable income levels, technological advances, and rapidly evolving lifestyle scenarios.

Competitive Landscape

Number of robotic companies can be listed as manufacturers of robotic systems and industrial robotic companies such as collaborative robots or cobots dominate the global medical services robots. Companies work continuously with academic and medical organizations to extend the field of the service robot.

The sector has seen some 59 amazing innovations over the last five years (January 2016-June 2020). This included 33 product releases and developments, including 20 synergistic operations 2 mergers and acquisitions, and 4 funding activities. In addition to expanding the global presence and supply, most businesses are substantially creating new products for the restructuring of the marketplace. New deals are also the dominant tactics of the contributors. The key reasons behind the region’s remarkable growth rates are evolution and rapidly evolving lifestyle scenario.

