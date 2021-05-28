Healthcare Outsourcing Market Size to Develop Lucratively by 2030

Healthcare Outsourcing Market: Introduction

Outsourcing is an increasingly popular strategy that healthcare organizations can use to control the rising costs of providing services

Healthcare companies outsource diverse services, such as manufacturing or research, to numerous vendors in order to provide quality healthcare facilities

Healthcare outsourcing services help vendors minimize administrative cost, the cost of delivering healthcare, electronic medical records management, consumer engagement, and clinical transformation. Moreover, healthcare outsourcing helps minimize errors that occur in medical billing, and minimize staff training cost.

The healthcare outsourcing industry has revolutionized business outsourcing processes because of reduction in costs, development of world delivery models, and provision of secured data access. Thus, the adoption of healthcare outsourcing techniques has increased in the last few years.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities of Healthcare Outsourcing Market

Increasing pressure to reduce rising healthcare costs, demand for niche services, rise in R & D costs, and stringent regulations are likely to propel the healthcare outsourcing market during the forecast period

On the opposite hand, increase in consolidation in the healthcare industry is estimated to further offer opportunities that are likely to drive the healthcare outsourcing market during the forecast period

Hospitals are increasingly outsourcing internal activities to third-party service providers such as medical billing and IT services. Hospitals are primarily outsourcing medical billing and IT services to third-party service providers owing to a scarcity of expertise and the unavailability of skilled resources in the industry. Furthermore, establishment of regulations and accreditation of service providers make them accountable for their quality standards.

A lack of in-house expertise, capabilities, and budget constraints are major issues faced by private hospitals in the industry. Contract hospital service providers are an effective approach to limit such issues of private hospitals due to the low-cost service offering. This helps establish mutually beneficial relationships between hospitals and third-party service providers.

Rapid expansion witnessed in the field of big data analytics has started to play a pivotal role in the evolution of medical care practices and research. It offers tools to accumulate, manage, analyze, and absorb large volumes of disparate, structured, and unstructured data produced by current healthcare systems.

Hidden costs of outsourcing and fear of losing visibility and control over the business process are likely to hamper the healthcare outsourcing market during the forecast period

North America to Dominate Global Healthcare Outsourcing Market

North America accounted for a prominent share of the market, in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of a large number of service providers in the region. Additionally, increase in outsourcing of local healthcare companies is further driving the healthcare outsourcing market in the region.

Healthcare companies in developed countries, such as the U.S. are adopting paperless working systems and hence, there is a huge inflow of patient data. Consequently, most of the healthcare companies are hiring third-party service providers in order to manage such a large amount of data. This is expected to propel the market for healthcare outsourcing in the region.

However, the market in Middle East & Africa and APAC is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to an increase in outsourcing of healthcare services to countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, and China. Availability of skilled resources, low-cost service offerings, and the increase in adoption of new technologies are expected to drive the market in these regions.

The Asia-Pacific healthcare BPO market is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising demand in emerging countries such as India. Developed pharmaceutical and medical education system, a large English-speaking population, low-cost base, large talent pool, and diverse set of business process outsourcing (BPO) providers, including local and global BPO organizations, are driving the market in India.

Key Players of Healthcare Outsourcing Market

Key companies are adopting mergers and acquisitions as a key strategy in order to sustain in the highly competitive environment and to enhance market share. For instance, in February 2019, Veritas Capital together with Evergreen Coast Capital, as a minority investor, acquired Athenahealth, Inc. This strengthened the service offering of Virence Health, a subsidiary of Veritas Capital, for hospital and ambulatory customers.

In July 2019, Cerner Corporation and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partnered to drive healthcare IT innovations. This is expected to lower operational budgets and improve clinical efficiency for healthcare organizations.

Cerner and Allscripts also offer healthcare IT services , while Sodexo offers catering and facility management services in the industry

Some prominent players operating in the global hospital outsourcing market include:

Outsource Strategies International

Mediscript

Medryte Healthcare Solutions

Piranah Healthcare

Exel BPO Solutions

Ascent Health Solutions Inc

Sodexo

SSR Techvision

TDCX

Cognizant

Healthcare Outsourcing Market, Research Scope

Healthcare Outsourcing Market, by Type

Product Outsourcing

Services Outsourcing

Healthcare Outsourcing Market, by Department

Finance Outsourcing

Healthcare Operation Outsourcing

Clinical Outsourcing

Non-clinical Outsourcing

Pathology and Lab Outsourcing

IT Outsourcing

Others

Healthcare Outsourcing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Lifesciences Companies

Others

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

