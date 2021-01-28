Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Overview

The healthcare mobility solutions enable the healthcare organizations to streamline the business workflow and efficiently manage patient’s data and workforce. Such solutions are comprised of enterprise solutions and mobile applications platforms. The enterprise solution facilities the various healthcare IT firms to offer several advantages like cost-effective healthcare management and effective management of healthcare resources.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Growth Factors

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is driven by the growing demand for the digitization of healthcare. The surging healthcare-related expenditure is the main problem that many countries are facing. Hospitals and healthcare clinics are struggling to aid cost-effective services and quality care to the patients. Moreover, the growing political instability, economic stress, and lack of proactive initiatives are inducing the organizations to undergo extensive research and development analysis to derive some innovative ways to deal with the arising problems. Such solutions offer enhanced clinical collaborations and overall improved health outcomes. The surging adoption of the mHealth devices is anticipated to fuel the demand for the global healthcare mobility solutions market. The growing focus of manufacturers to adopt the technology of the connected device and integrate with wearable medical devices is boosting the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market. The increasing penetration of smartphones has supported healthcare mobility solutions. The launch of patient-centric mobility applications and advanced device connectivity to improve the quality of healthcare solutions is fueling the market growth.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Segmentation

The global healthcare mobility solutions market can be segmented into product & services, end-use, applications, and region.

By product & services, the market can be segmented into enterprise mobility platforms, mobile applications, and mobile devices. The mobile devices segment holds hegemony over others due to the growing adoption of mobile equipment. The increased penetration of smartphones and tablets coupled with the growing 3G and 4G networks is fueling the growth of the segment. The mobile devices can further be bifurcated into barcode scanners, RFID scanners, mobile computers, and others.

By end-use, the market can be segmented into patients, providers, and players. The provider segment dominates the market owing to the extensive use of such solutions in the hospitals to manage health records, assess patient data, and facilitate medical education.

By applications, the market can be segmented into mHealth applications and enterprise solutions. The enterprise solution segment accounts for the largest share in the global healthcare mobility solutions market owing to its surging demand and secure & affordable business solutions. There is an increase in demand for improved operational efficiency, great internal procedures, and low operational costs solutions and thus these factors have significantly boosted the growth of the segment.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Regional analysis

North America accounts for the largest share in the global healthcare mobility solutions market due to the growing technological advancements in the region. The growing government support to boost the healthcare sector is likely to fuel the growth of the regional market. The increasing investments by major players are also supporting the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness huge growth during the forecast period due to the surging adoption of mHealth devices. Moreover, the growing awareness among the users regarding the patient-centric mobility solutions is also spurring the regional market growth.

Europe is also a potential region in the global healthcare mobility solutions market due to the increasing investments to strengthen the healthcare sector and the growing technological advancements in the region.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Competitive Player

The manufacturers are undergoing mergers and collaborations to expand their market and customer base. Some of the significant players in the global healthcare mobility solutions market are Verizon Communications, Inc., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Inc., IBM Corporation, AT&T Intellectual Property, Qualcomm, Inc., Apple, Inc., Microsoft, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Airstrip Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Omron Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., Philips Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, APSE, and Oracle Corporation.

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



