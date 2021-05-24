Healthcare Learning Management System Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2027

Global Healthcare Learning Management System Market is valued approximately USD 390 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Healthcare Learning Management System is an e-learning system that provides required tools for online training of the healthcare staff quickly and virtually. Stringent rules and regulations in the health care industry requires a quick system to impart the knowledge to the concerned staff , learning management system allows healthcare organization to provide this training quickly and precisely. Further, rising advancements in the medical and health care industry requires adoption of a systematic management system to provide training to the staff .

Medical industry is growing at a rapid pace with lots of advancements and specializations which makes Healthcare Learning Management System need of the hour for healthcare organizations. Also deployment of an efficient Healthcare Learning Management System increases the quality and reduces risk of uncertainties that may arise due to the inefficient workforce. For Instance: as per the Journal of Urgent Care Medicine in 2017, Hospital Corporation of America has announced plan for the expansion of Healthcare Learning Management Systems in an effort to build patient access points in its 14 major markets. Also, the Corporation use a portion of its effort $2.9 billion capital budget in 2017 to increase urgent care locations from 72 to 120 by the year-end. However, high installation cost LMS impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity is the rising advancements and investment in healthcare industry.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Learning Management System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing research and advancement in technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing awareness towards a systematic way of learning and advancements would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare Learning Management System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adobe Systems Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Canvas Network Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Elsevier

GE Healthcare

HealthcareSource HR Inc.

HealthStream, Inc.

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By type of deployment

cloud

on-premise

By Delivery Mode

Self Learning

Blended Learning

Instructor-Led Learning

By Application

Compliance Training

Care Courses

Pharmaceutical Product Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Learning Management System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors