Healthcare & Laboratory Labels Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Healthcare & Laboratory Labels Market: Overview

With the robust expansion of the healthcare industry across the globe in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for hospital-grade labels is set to soar in the forthcoming years. These labels are being leveraged across healthcare settings, clinics, and research laboratories for identifying charts, specimens, medication, equipment, X-rays, & patient data, and several other elements efficiently and accurately.

These labels assist healthcare professionals to implement safe medication administration, accurately identify patients, boost staff communication & co-ordination, prevent risks of errors & infection, apart from meeting critical regulatory norms. As a result, the prospects of expansion for the global healthcare & laboratory labels market forecast appear favorable.

Global Healthcare & Laboratory Labels Market: Growth Factors

Nearly 250,000 patients die in the U.S. every year due to medical errors, according to a 2016 Johns Hopkins study. With medical errors being the third-leading cause of death amongst patients, the necessity to address the issue has been one of the foremost priorities for hospitals. More secure and accurate authentication processes such as RFID labeling can be the silver bullet the healthcare industry has been seeking.

The global healthcare & laboratory labels market size is set to expand significantly with the increasing demand for medical device labels, UDI labels, blood bag labels, test tube labels, nutraceutical labels, and cryogenic labels in the healthcare sector. The growing requirement for labels used for cryogenic freezers wherein the temperature can be as low as −320° F, has led the manufacturers to offer right adhesive solutions. The utilization of durable materials in pharmaceuticals and medical labels, enables the use of labels for better security and closure.

The growth in the number of FDA approvals for numerous new medications has led to a spiraling adoption of UDI labels. Due to the development of COVID-19 treatments such as convalescent plasma therapy, the demand for blood bag labels has been witnessing a substantial uptick in the past few months. The deployment of nutraceutical labels and vitamin labels has also been on the rise on account of the focus on boosting one’s immune system. Be it a critical healthcare hospital, intensive care unit, doctor’s office, ambulatory surgery center, or a laboratory, medical labels help in boosting the productivity of all kinds of healthcare settings.

Global Healthcare & Laboratory Labels Market: Segmentation

The global healthcare & laboratory labels market has been segmented by product type, by application, and by region. On the basis of product type, the global healthcare & laboratory labels market can be categorized into polyester, vinyl, nylon, paper, polyolefin, and others. Based on application, the global healthcare & laboratory labels market is segregated into nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, blood bank, laboratory labels, hospital services, and medical devices.

Global Healthcare & Laboratory Labels Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to gather momentum through the forecast timeline, growing at a high CAGR through the period. The higher degree of awareness regarding efficient optimization and streamlining of processes across the healthcare sector has been generating a surging demand for innovative labeling solutions in the recent times. The rising government expenditure in healthcare, increasing number of clinical trials, and the availability of skilled healthcare personnel have been crucial in reinforcing growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to rise at the leading position over the next few years in terms of revenue generated in the overall global healthcare & laboratory labels market forecast. The emergence of smart label solutions such as the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for real-time access to inventories and monitoring temperatures of heat-sensitive medications across the supply chain has also improved the opportunities for market expansion. The global healthcare & laboratory labels market share is certain to gain substantially from the growing focus toward patient experience and patient outcome.

Global Healthcare & Laboratory Labels Market: Competitive Players

A few of the dominant players leading the global healthcare & laboratory labels market comprise of Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, UPM Raflatac Corporation, Sato Holdings Corporation, Schreiner Group GmbH & Co., Halbach GmbH & Co., Shamrock Labels, PlatinumCode, Adampak Pte Ltd., Limited Majestic Labels, CCL Industries Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, Brady Corporation, KG Diagramm, KG The Aenova Group, Medline Industries, Inc., United Ad Label, Advance Labeling Systems, Chicago Tag & Label, Inc., and QLM Label Makers Pte Ltd. Several market players have been offering custom and stock labels in order to maximize patient safety and minimize costs simultaneously.

Global Healthcare & Laboratory Labels Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



