Healthcare IT Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period, says future business insights

A new informative report on the global Healthcare IT market has recently been published by Future Business Insights. The report is based on primary and secondary market research techniques and emphasizes the meticulous aspects of the global Healthcare IT market with respect to global geographies across the world such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe based on several global market perspectives. The research study presents the analysis of critical aspects of the global Healthcare IT market. It focuses on how the global Healthcare IT market is expected to grow during the forecast period and gives a deep explanation of the drivers and restraints of the global Healthcare IT market and various players operating in this space.It further sheds light on tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Healthcare IT industry. It also gives an extensive insight into various market segments and regions.

Global Healthcare ITMarket Segment:

The Healthcare IT market has been segmented based on application and Geography. Market statistics covered for each of the major countries across these regions are – market size, growth forecast, trends, business opportunities and competitive scenario.

Key Players Insights:

The research provides a comprehensive analysis of market participants with coverage on company portfolio, growth strategies, target customers, operating geography and other updates. Key Players included in the report are Philips Healthcare; Agfa Healthcare; Hewlett-Packard Enterprise; Carestream Health, GE Healthcare; E-MDS, Inc.; Athenahealth, Inc.; eClinicalworks&McKesson Corporation.

Insightful findings addressed through this global market intelligence report:

Country-wise market size and forecast is vital in understanding the current market potential and future scenario.

An overview of the global market with respect to the different market trends, recent developments and on-going innovations

Supports organizations in business expansion and setting up a new business across potential geographical regions

Helps market participants in identifying potential end users and business segments, thereby, helping them in taking effective business decisions

Helps business sectors to align themselves with innovative market trends in the global market

Strategic recommendations based on global market forecasts over the forecast timeframe is useful in gauging future prospects of the market and planning long term business moves

Healthcare IT Market Segmentation

Market revenue and forecast for the period (2020 – 2027), by Application: (Revenue in USD Million)

Electronic Health Records

Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

Electronic Prescribing Systems

PACS

Laboratory Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems

Tele-healthcare

Market revenue and forecast for the period (2020 – 2027), by Region : (Revenue in USD Million)

North America

S.A Canada



Europe

Italy Spain UK Sweden Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America

Mexico Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



