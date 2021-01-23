Healthcare IT Integration Market Estimated CAGR + 11% with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Corepoint Health LLC, GE Healthcare, IBM, InterSystems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Orion Health, and Siemens Healthcare

The global Healthcare IT Integration Market size is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2028 from an estimated value of USD 3.5 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of +11% during the forecast period

The integration of health information technology (IT) into primary care includes a variety of electronic methods that are used to manage information about people’s health and health care, for both individual patients and groups of patients. The use of health IT can improve the quality of care, even as it makes health care more cost effective.

The expenditure on health per capita in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, is already very high and is increasing rapidly in some regions. For instance, as per the report of CMS, the healthcare spending in the United States increased by 3.9% to reach USD 3.5 trillion, or USD 10,739 per person in 2021. Emerging economies, such as India, which already spend a lesser percentage of GDP on healthcare, are also looking for budget cut and one of the ways to go ahead is by introducing IT in healthcare. If these countries have to move toward less expenditure on healthcare, then they have to implement a more focused healthcare policy. For any policy to be implemented, comprehensive data is required about the past and present conditions and projection for the future, which is acutely missing in these countries.

The well-known Key Players of Global Healthcare IT Integration Market are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Corepoint Health LLC, GE Healthcare, IBM, InterSystems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Orion Health, and Siemens Healthcare, among others.

Health IT makes it possible for health care providers to better manage patient care through the secure use and sharing of health information. By developing secure and private electronic health records for most Americans and making health information available electronically when and where it is needed, health IT can improve the quality of care, even as it makes health care more cost effective.

With the help of health IT, health care providers will have:

Accurate and complete information about a patient’s health. That way, providers can give the best possible care, whether during a routine visit or a medical emergency.

The ability to better coordinate the care given. This is especially important if a patient has a serious medical condition.

A way to securely share information with patients and their family caregivers over the Internet, for patients who opt for this convenience. This means patients and their families can more fully take part in decisions about their health care.

Information to help diagnose health problems sooner, reduce medical errors, and provide safer care at lower costs.

Segmentation: Global Healthcare It Integration Market

By Type

Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Implementation Services

Training Services

Products

Interface/Integration Engines

Medical Device Integration Software

Media Integration Solutions

Other Integration Tools

By End User

Hospital Integration

Medical Device Integration

Lab Integration

Clinics Integration

Radiology Integration

By applications

Medical device integration

Healthcare center integration.

Region Outlook:

From a geographical perspective, the report segments the global healthcare IT integration market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Of these, the market in North America is presently the leading contributor to the overall market chiefly owing to the technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure. The vast usage of personal computing devices by the general population in countries such as the U.S. and Canada and the rising awareness regarding the vast benefits of IT intervention in the healthcare industry are also leading to the increased demand for healthcare IT integration services and solutions in North America. The market in Europe also holds a prominent position in the global market, mostly owing to aforementioned factors.

The market in Asia Pacific is considered one with vast untapped growth opportunities. The rising penetration of technological advancements in the healthcare industry in the region and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving the market for healthcare IT integration in the region. Moreover, government interventions through encouraging regulations aimed at boosting the adoption of IT-enabled advanced medical equipment and devices are also driving the market. The rising disposable incomes, increased awareness regarding technologically advanced treatment methodologies, and increased usage of mobile computing devices could help the Asia Pacific healthcare IT integration market gain further traction in the next few years.

Healthcare IT integration refers to the practice of digital intervention for the effective management of patient health. The practice enables the effective archiving, monitoring, integration and communication of patient’s health in a secure environment. In primary healthcare centers, healthcare IT integration practices are used for purposes such as computerized provider order entry, clinical decision support, electronic prescribing, consumer health IT applications, and storage and transfer of electronic medical records across different end points.

