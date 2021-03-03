Healthcare Industry: Global Typhoid Treatment Market By Technique, Form, Application, And Region 2020-2027 | Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline plc

Typhoid is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella typhi bacteria. It is a life threatening condition especially for children. The most common symptoms of typhoid are high fever, diarrhea and vomiting. This infection spreads by contaminated food and water and facilitated by unhygienic lifestyle.

The incidence of typhoid is calculated as an estimated of 3.6 cases per 1000 poplulation. Approximately 80% of typhoid cases are in some developing countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, China, India, etc. The high prevalence of typhoid infections is the major driver for market growth.

Segmentation: Global Typhoid Treatment Market

By Treatment

Medication

Vaccination

Surgery

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global typhoid treatment market are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., BIO-MED, Bio Farma, PaxVax, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Promega Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd, Mylan N.V., FDC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Akorn, Incorporated among others.

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Rising morbidity and mortality rate due to typhoid infections will boost up the market growth

Increasing governmental initiative for management of typhoid infections is another factor uplifting the market growth

Increasing awareness about typhoid and its treatment options also acts as a market driver

Presence of affordable medications and therapies of typhoid will also drive the market growth in the forecast period

