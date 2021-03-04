Healthcare Industry: Global Progenitor Cell-Based Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

Progenitor cell are the kind of stem cell which are located in bone marrow and also called as hematopoietic. These cells give rise to the different cell lines. The progenitor cells can divide and stem cells can replicate indefinitely. Progenitor cells are used in various neurological disorders such as Parkinson disease and Huntington disease.

Prevalence of Parkinson’s disease (PD) increases with increasing age but an estimated four percent of people with Parkinson’s disease are diagnosed before age 50, more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological diseases.

Segmentation: Global Progenitor Cell-Based Market

By Type

Allogeneic Stem Cell Musculoskeletal Disorders Wounds and Injuries Surgeries Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD) Others

Autologous Wounds and Injuries Cardiovascular Diseases Gastrointestinal Diseases Others



Leading Key Players:

Some of the major companies functioning in global progenitor cell-based market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott, Vericel, Novartis AG, Alcon, GlaxoSmithKline plc, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Nuvasive, Inc., Organogenesis, Inc., Nu-Tech International, MiMedx, Stability Biologic., Takara Bio Inc., Caladrius, Biosciences, Inc., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics and Osiris Therapeutics, Inc among others

By Therapeutic Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wound and Injuries

Neurology

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Surgeries

Others

