Healthcare Industry: Global neglected tropical diseases treatment market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

Neglected tropical diseases is defined as diverse and heterogeneous group of communicable diseases that prevails in the tropical and subtropical conditions with approximately 149 countries

According to the statistics published by the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, familial Mediterranean fever is more prevalent in the south-eastern Mediterranean area with the estimated annual prevalence of (1/200-1/1000). Growing government support and rise in special designation from the regulatory authorities is driving the market growth.

By Disease Type

Mediterranean Fever

Ebola Virus Infection

Chagas Disease

Zika Virus Infection

Chikungunya

Others

By Treatment Type

Drugs Analgesics Antipyretics Antibiotics Others

Vaccine Dengvaxia Mosquirix Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED entered into research collaboration with Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) to develop the drugs for Chagas disease and leishmaniasis. This collaboration will improve the access to disease specific novel treatment for neglected tropical diseases including Chagas disease and leishmaniasis.

In September 2016, Novartis AG has received three simultaneous approvals for the expanded use of Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker for the treatment of three distinct types of Periodic Fever Syndromes including Tumor Necrosis Factor-Receptor Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS), Hyperimmunoglobulin D Syndrome (HIDS)/Mevalonate Kinase Deficiency (MKD) and Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF). This drug has also received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. The expanded approval of Ilaris represents transformative treatments to patients with a high medical need.

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neglected tropical diseases treatment market are Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Moderna, Valneva SE, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Insud Pharma group, Humanigen, Inc, Savant HWP, Inc, Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd, Oblita Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Themis Bioscience GmbH, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Veru Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, and others

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

