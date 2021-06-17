Healthcare Gamification Market To Set Epic Growth Till 2027 | Nike, Inc., Cohero Health, Inc., Higi Sh Llc, Mysugr

The healthcare gamification market is expected to reach US$35,982.7 million in 2027 from US$ 3,072.5 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 36.2% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of gamification in healthcare and rise in number of technology launches. However, difficulties in long-term user engagement are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Research include:

Cognifit

Mango Health

Bunchball

Ayogo Health Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Cohero Health, Inc.

Higi Sh Llc

Mysugr

Healthcare Gamification Market– by Game Type

Casual Games

Serious Games

Exercise Games

Healthcare Gamification Market– by Application

Fitness Management

Medical Training

Physical Therapy

Others

Healthcare Gamification Market– by End User

Enterprise-Based Users

Consumer-Based Users

The introduction of games in health treatment was initiated in early 1975 and has played a major role in game therapy. Moreover, the games have recently caught attention in terms of therapeutic aspects with the integration of artificial intelligence and augmented reality into healthcare sector. The games offer the patients an ability to express themselves, which is not otherwise the case in majority of patient cases, thereby helping professionals to design a better therapy leading to effective treatment outcomes.

