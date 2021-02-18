Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Technology Advancement and Business Outlook 2020 with COTIVITI, INC., McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 840.39 million to an estimated value of USD 6432.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising fraudulent activities is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the healthcare fraud detection market are IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., COTIVITI, INC., McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, CGI Inc., DXC Technology Company, Northrop Grumman, LexisNexis, Pondera Solutions, Wipro.

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Healthcare Fraud Detection market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Market Drivers

Rising population adapting health insurance is driving the growth of this market

Increasing fraud and abuse on healthcare spending is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints

Less adoption of Healthcare Fraud Analytics is restraining the growth of this market.

Lack of skilled and trained profession is another factor restraining market

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market

By Component

Services

Software

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Models

On-Demand Delivery Models

By Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

By Application

Insurance Claims Review Post payment Review Prepayment Review

Payment Integrity

Other Application

By End- User

Private Insurance Payers

Public/Government Agencies

Third-Party Service Providers

Employers

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Healthcare Fraud Detection market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Healthcare Fraud Detection market
The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

