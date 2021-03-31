Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Growing number of fraud incidents in health insurance across the world and the expanding industry for healthcare insurance are driving the healthcare fraud analytics market.

The global healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 6.65 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The expanding industry for healthcare insurance is also anticipated to drive the healthcare fraud analytics market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising government spending on the healthcare ecosystem to prevent fraudulent activities is also expected to boost the global market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the global healthcare fraud analytics market is likely to be hindered by the inability of organizations to implement fraud analytics for healthcare in the near future.

Key Highlights of Report

During the forecast period, the insurance claims segment is anticipated to lead the market. The segment is expected to be driven by rise in the number of individuals requiring medical insurance, increase in the incidence of fraud claims, and increase in the adoption of the pre-payment assessment process.

The predictive segment is expected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period. Predictive analytics identifies potential fraudulent patterns and then, generates a large number of claims.

North America is anticipated to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of people seeking health insurance, growing number of fraud incidents in medical insurance, rising government efforts to curb frauds, increasing need for reduced healthcare costs, technological advancements, and increased availability of products and facilities are factors responsible for dominance of the region in the global market.

Key market participants include Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Co, FraudScope, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, LLC, Conduent Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, ExlService Holdings, Inc., CGI Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

The latest research report offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players using SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. Market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions has been included in the report. The investigative study accurately estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the projected timeframe.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare fraud analytics market on the basis of deployment, application, solution, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Payment Integrity Insurance Claim

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Predictive Analytics Descriptive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

