Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 interpreted by a new report

Global Healthcare EDI Market is valued approximately at USD 2.78 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Healthcare EDI utilizes a technology called Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). Through EDI, organizations can transfer the data according to standardized formats. Healthcare EDI utilizes specific standards designed just for the healthcare industry. Increase in regulations such as Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA) to provide data privacy and security will foster the growth of the market. Principally this is a federal law created to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for Healthcare EDI market across the globe. Moreover, the rise in the number of end users’ spenders such as pharmaceutical & medical device industries, as EDI provides certain benefits to these sectors, including Swift and accurate recording and exchange of data such as batch numbers, expiration dates and other product-specific information, shortens delivery times and Excellent merchandise traceability are anticipated to boost the demand for the healthcare EDI Market. For Instance, according to Statista, Total pharmaceutical sales numbers in North America are projected to amount to some 628 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, making it the regional submarket with the highest global sales numbers by far. However, high establishment and implementation cost of EDI software may restrain the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global healthcare EDI market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing rise in geriatric population and chronic diseases among them. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to the higher adoption of Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT)

Major market player included in this report are:

McKesson Corporation

Optum

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth

Nextgen Healthcare

Cognizant Technology Corporation

SSI Group, LLC

, Cerner Corporation

Comarch SA

Axway Software SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Services

Solutions

By Transaction Type:

Claims Management

Claims Submission

Delivery Mode:

Web & Cloud-based EDI

EDI VAN

Mobile EDI

End-User:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Medical Device & Pharmaceutical Industries

Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

