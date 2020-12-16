Healthcare Education Solution Market 2020: Global Industry Demand, Market Size, Share, Key Trends, Driving Growth And Worldwide Companies Revenue

Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market

Healthcare education solutions are designed to help individuals and communities by providing them with comprehensive information about the physical, mental, emotional, and social health of an individual. The sole objective of healthcare education is to improve the health and well-being of the global populace. It thus motivates people to improve and maintain their health and take precautions against various diseases.

For In depth Information Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2682

There exist three types of healthcare education solutions. The first type is the most common one, which gives information about the structure of the human body and its physical and emotional functions. The second type offers information on the social and medical services, while the third type gives informs about the influence of social and environmental factors over the health of individuals.

Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market – Drivers & Restraints

New product launches are expected to drive the global healthcare education solution market growth. For instance, in February 2019, Fujitsu Healthcare Solution announced new launch of its Healthcare Personal Service Platform for the aggregation and integration of individual’s personal health record. The company developed this new service to enable highly safe, secure storage of health and medical information.

Furthermore, in March 2018, Royal Phillips launched its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, HealthSuite Insights for healthcare. It has high potential to improve patient outcomes and care efficiency. This platform focuses on the application of AI-based clinical decision support tools, which is used for the integration, interpretation, and analysis of patient information.

Moreover, increasing collaborations among leading companies is expected to drive the global healthcare education solution market growth. For instance, in November 2017, Times Professional Learnings (Division of Bennett Coleman Co. Ltd.) announced its collaboration with Columbia University’s Department of Health Policy & Management. Under this collaboration, they launched Healthcare Management Program for senior doctors and executives to build managerial and leadership skills among healthcare professionals.

However, shortage of staff poses a major challenge to the global healthcare education solution market growth. For instance, in April 2019, according to Economics Times information, India is facing shortage of 600,000 doctors and 2 million nurses. Furthermore, increasing errors in medical services is expected to hinder the global healthcare education solutions market growth in the near future. For instance, in May 2016, according to ScienceDaily report, medical errors is the third leading cause of death in the U.S., and around 250,000 deaths occur annually in the country, due to such grave medical errors.

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2682

Global Healthcare Education Solution Market – Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global healthcare education solutions market, owing to increasing collaborations among the key market players. For instance, in January 2019, GE Healthcare announced collaboration with Ultrasound Podcast. This collaboration focuses on the advancement of point care ultrasound education and training activities.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the global healthcare education solution market, owing to increasing launch of digital platform by key players over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2019, Abbott launched its new digital platform, a: care program. Abbott a: care program is the first digital platform in India. This platform act as Communication Bridge between patient and doctors. Abbott’s a: care program will provide the information regarding various diseases its prevention, awareness, and treatment.

Leading Market Players

The key players operating in the global healthcare education solutions market include GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, FUJIFILM Holding Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips, Stryker, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet., Canon Medical, and Olympus Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

By Delivery Mode,

Classroom-based

E-learning Solutions

By Application,

Cardiology

Radiology

Neurology

Pediatrics

Internal Medicine

Others

By End User,

Physicians

Non-physicians

By Region,

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com