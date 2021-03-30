Healthcare EDI Market Forecast to 2027 By Cognizant, Experian plc, GE Healthcare

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) helps to manage the patient’s medical history, the medication data, and the emergency services record, which are considered as critical data in the healthcare sector. Some of the significant applications of healthcare EDI systems are insurance & reimbursement data management, medical & dental patient database management, and clinical trials & regulatory data management.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Regulations for transaction processes, increasing the need to curtail healthcare costs and government support for healthcare information technology (HCIT) is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare electronic data interchange market. Moreover, the increase in outsourcing of EDI services and introduction of new guidelines to implement EDI solutions are expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of healthcare EDI market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001208/

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Healthcare EDI Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare EDI industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare EDI market with detailed market segmentation by component, delivery mode, transaction type, end user, and geography. The global healthcare EDI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare EDI market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Market Competitors: Global Healthcare EDI Market

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc

ZirMed Inc

The SSI Group, LLC

Schreiner Group

Cognizant

Experian plc

GE Healthcare

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The healthcare EDI market is segmented based on component as, solutions and services. On the basis of delivery mode, healthcare EDI market is segmented into on-premise delivery mode and web & cloud-based delivery mode. On the basis of transaction type, healthcare EDI market is segmented into claims management and healthcare supply chain. Claims management segment is further sub-segmented into claim status, claims submission, eligibility verification, claim payment, and other EDI transaction. Based on the end user the market is segmented as healthcare payers, healthcare providers, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, and pharmacies.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare EDI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare EDI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Checkout Inquiry For Buying or Customization of Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001208/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com