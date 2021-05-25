Healthcare Distribution Market Inside Report – Check Which Players Focusing on Improving Operational Efficiency
A recently released report by Data bridge Market Research titled as Global Healthcare Distribution Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2027 is a detailed analogy that gives the reader an insight into the intricacies of the various elements like the growth rate, and impact of the socio-economic conditions that affect the market space. A comprehensive Healthcare Distribution report gives an in-depth study of these numerous components about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Moreover, the research analysts studied and analyzed the report to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. The report also gives CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period for the market.
Global healthcare distribution market is expected to rise to an estimated value by, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of infectious diseases and adoption of track and trace solutions is the major factor driving the market growth.
Top Manufacturers of Healthcare Distribution Market:
- McKesson Corporation
- Cardinal Health
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation
- Owens & Minor, Inc
- Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C.
- Express Scripts Holding Company
- FFF Enterprises, Inc
- Medline Industries, Inc
- Attain Med
- Dakota Drug, Inc
- Patterson Companies, Inc
- Mutual Drug
- Redington
- Accord-UK Ltd
- Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd
- Biotron Healthcare
- OrbiMed Advisors LLC
- ALLIANCE UNICHEM IP LIMITED
- TTK HealthCare
Healthcare Distribution Market Segment Analysis:
By Type
- Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services
- Over-The-Counter Drugs/Vitamins
- Brand-Name/Innovator Drugs
- Generic Drugs
- Medical Device Distribution Services
- Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Recombinant Proteins
- Blood and Blood Products
- Other Products
By End- Users
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Others End Users
Moreover, Healthcare Distribution market research report provides thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. This market report carries out an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of Healthcare Distribution industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool for generating market research report. All the market parameters are strictly followed while building an influential Healthcare Distribution market report for a client.
Healthcare distribution is a concept of providing different care services like drugs, diagnostic test and other facilities to the patients. Healthcare system is very useful as it help people to stay healthy. Pharmaceutical product distribution, medical device distribution service, biopharmaceutical distribution service are some of the common types of the healthcare distribution. Today, healthcare industry is using many different technologies and developments to expand healthcare industry and to provide better facilities to the patients.
Market Drivers
- Rising chronic diseases among population will drive the market growth
- Increasing R&D investment in new drug development is another factor driving the growth of this market
- Growth of medical devices industry will also contribute as a driver for this market
- Increasing importance of generics is boosting growth of the market
Market Restraints
- High price of the drug is restraining the growth of this market
- Strict government regulations related to the drug development will also hamper the growth of this market.
Table of Contents
Global Healthcare Distribution Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2021 -2027
- Market Overview
- Competition Analysis by Players
- Company (Top Players) Profiles
- Healthcare Distribution Market Size by Type and Application
- Regional Market Status and Outlook
- Healthcare Distribution Market Status and Outlook
- Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application
- Market Dynamics
- Market Effect Factor Analysis
- Research Finding/ Conclusion
- Appendix
Competitive Landscape and Healthcare Distribution Market Share Analysis:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global healthcare distribution market are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Inc., Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., Express Scripts Holding Company, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Attain Med., Dakota Drug, Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, Patterson Companies, Inc., Mutual Drug, Redington, Accord-UK Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Biotron Healthcare, OrbiMed Advisors LLC, ALLIANCE UNICHEM IP LIMITED and TTK HealthCare among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Generex Biotechnology Corporation announced the acquisition of Medisource Partners. This acquisition will give Generex access to Medisource business operation, contracts and real estate, accounts receivable and inventory etc. The major target of this acquisition is to increase their revenue and strengthen their position in the market by offering better surgical and biological products. It will also assist the company to expand their MSO business
- In June 2018, McKesson Corporation (MCK) announced that they have acquired Medical Specialties Distributor (MSD) which is a part of the changes in healthcare supply and device distribution. This acquisition will help the McKesson to provide improved solutions to the growing pharmaceutical market
By Geographical Regions
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe
North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa
