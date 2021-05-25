Healthcare Distribution Market Inside Report – Check Which Players Focusing on Improving Operational Efficiency

A recently released report by Data bridge Market Research titled as Global Healthcare Distribution Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2027 is a detailed analogy that gives the reader an insight into the intricacies of the various elements like the growth rate, and impact of the socio-economic conditions that affect the market space. A comprehensive Healthcare Distribution report gives an in-depth study of these numerous components about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Moreover, the research analysts studied and analyzed the report to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. The report also gives CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period for the market.

Global healthcare distribution market is expected to rise to an estimated value by, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of infectious diseases and adoption of track and trace solutions is the major factor driving the market growth.

Top Manufacturers of Healthcare Distribution Market:

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Owens & Minor, Inc

Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C.

Express Scripts Holding Company

FFF Enterprises, Inc

Medline Industries, Inc

Attain Med

Dakota Drug, Inc

Patterson Companies, Inc

Mutual Drug

Redington

Accord-UK Ltd

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd

Biotron Healthcare

OrbiMed Advisors LLC

ALLIANCE UNICHEM IP LIMITED

TTK HealthCare

Healthcare Distribution Market Segment Analysis:

By Type

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services Over-The-Counter Drugs/Vitamins Brand-Name/Innovator Drugs Generic Drugs

Medical Device Distribution Services

Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Recombinant Proteins Blood and Blood Products Other Products



By End- Users

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others End Users

Healthcare distribution is a concept of providing different care services like drugs, diagnostic test and other facilities to the patients. Healthcare system is very useful as it help people to stay healthy. Pharmaceutical product distribution, medical device distribution service, biopharmaceutical distribution service are some of the common types of the healthcare distribution. Today, healthcare industry is using many different technologies and developments to expand healthcare industry and to provide better facilities to the patients.

Healthcare distribution is a concept of providing different care services like drugs, diagnostic test and other facilities to the patients. Healthcare system is very useful as it help people to stay healthy. Pharmaceutical product distribution, medical device distribution service, biopharmaceutical distribution service are some of the common types of the healthcare distribution. Today, healthcare industry is using many different technologies and developments to expand healthcare industry and to provide better facilities to the patients.

Market Drivers

Rising chronic diseases among population will drive the market growth

Increasing R&D investment in new drug development is another factor driving the growth of this market

Growth of medical devices industry will also contribute as a driver for this market

Increasing importance of generics is boosting growth of the market

Market Restraints

High price of the drug is restraining the growth of this market

Strict government regulations related to the drug development will also hamper the growth of this market.

Table of Contents

Global Healthcare Distribution Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2021 -2027

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Healthcare Distribution Market Size by Type and Application

Regional Market Status and Outlook

Healthcare Distribution Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

Competitive Landscape and Healthcare Distribution Market Share Analysis:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global healthcare distribution market are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Inc., Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., Express Scripts Holding Company, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Attain Med., Dakota Drug, Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, Patterson Companies, Inc., Mutual Drug, Redington, Accord-UK Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Biotron Healthcare, OrbiMed Advisors LLC, ALLIANCE UNICHEM IP LIMITED and TTK HealthCare among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Generex Biotechnology Corporation announced the acquisition of Medisource Partners. This acquisition will give Generex access to Medisource business operation, contracts and real estate, accounts receivable and inventory etc. The major target of this acquisition is to increase their revenue and strengthen their position in the market by offering better surgical and biological products. It will also assist the company to expand their MSO business

In June 2018, McKesson Corporation (MCK) announced that they have acquired Medical Specialties Distributor (MSD) which is a part of the changes in healthcare supply and device distribution. This acquisition will help the McKesson to provide improved solutions to the growing pharmaceutical market

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

