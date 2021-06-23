Healthcare Cognitive Assessment and Training Industry Survey by Fact.MR Forecast 2020 to 2030

The global cognitive assessment & training market has evolved significantly over the last decade. Pegged at over US$ 1.5 Bn in 2019, the global cognitive assessment & training market will multiply 4.7X times from its current value during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Usage of smartphones and tablets to collect clinician-reported outcome (ClinRO) measures are rapidly increasing worldwide. With the industry shifting toward electronic data collection, guidelines are being created on the recommended approach for establishing a similarity between the electronic version of a clinician-administered measure and the paper version.

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global cognitive assessment & training market along with the historical data of 2015, estimated data 2020 and forecast data up to 2030 in terms of value (US$ Mn), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global cognitive assessment & training market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on cognitive assessment & training sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from providers to integrators to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global cognitive assessment & training market. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for cognitive assessment & training. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of cognitive assessment & training providers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the cognitive assessment & training market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study. Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments The global cognitive assessment & training market is segmented on the basis of component, type, end user, and region. Component Software

Services Training Consulting Support & Maintenance

Type Personal Computer (PC)

Mobile & Tablet End User Healthcare

Research Organization

Education

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa This taxonomy prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited. Country-specific assessment on demand for cognitive assessment & training has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast, impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous cognitive assessment & training providers, experts, and integrators. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report. The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use applications. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global cognitive assessment & training market. Some of the major competitors operating in the cognitive assessment & training market are IBM Watson, Cambridge Cognition Limited, NeuroCog Trials, ERT Clinical, Brain Resource Company, Signant Health, Cogstate Limited, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. and others.

The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market research answers important questions, including the following:

Why Cognitive Assessment and Training Market players are focusing on the business expansion in region? Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Cognitive Assessment and Training Market What are the pros and cons of the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market the environment? Why players are targeting the production of segment? What are the strategies implemented by emerging players in the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market?

The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market report serves the readers with the following data:

In-depth analysis of supply-side and demand-side trends.

Direct and indirect impacts of the growth of relevant markets on the Cognitive Assessment and Training

Importance of segment in various regions.

Accurate Y-o-Y growth of the global Cognitive Assessment and Training

Consumption trends among individuals across the globe.

