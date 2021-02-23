Healthcare CMO Market to account to US$ 223,355.6 Mn by 2027 – Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care Services, Royal DSM

The global healthcare CMO market accounted to US$ 80,479.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 223,355.6 Mn by 2027.

The global healthcare CMO market by service was led by pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment. The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment was further divided into active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), final dosage form manufacturing and packaging. In 2018, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services held a largest market share of 74.8% of the healthcare CMO market, by service. The segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rising demands for the drugs due to the increasing prevalence of the chronic and acute diseases, rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditures by private, public payers and also by the consumers.

Healthcare CMO Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

The major players operating in the healthcare CMO market include, Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ), Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care Services. The market is has provided inorganic growth strategies to these companies by various market consolidations. For instance, during February 2018, Lonza and Denali Therapeutics entered into a partnership for neurodegenerative diseases that covers all stages of the development and manufacturing.

The growth of the healthcare contract manufacturing organizations market is growing owing to the advantages offered by the contract manufacturing companies. These companies provides services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. For the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies the CMO offers various beneficial services right form the producing of small quantities of materials for R&D purposes, larger amounts for clinical study and eventually large-scale production for commercialization. On the other hand the CMO helps medical devices companies meet the rising demands from the customers. The companies invest majorly on the R&Ds with the aim of delivering high quality and innovative products to the market. The rising demands for the healthcare products such as medicines, vaccines, diagnostics devices, implants and other therapeutic medicines and devices are likely to drive the contract manufacturing. Therefore, owing this factor the market for the healthcare CMO is likely to significantly in the forecast period.

To comprehend global Healthcare CMO market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

