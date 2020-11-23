Healthcare CMO Market New Business Experts Ideas By Catalent, Royal DSM, Fareva, Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care Services

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Healthcare CMO Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service and Geography. The global healthcare CMO market is expected to reach US$ 223,355.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 80,479.4 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global healthcare CMO market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global healthcare CMO market, based on service was segmented as, pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services and medical device contract manufacturing services. In 2018, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services held the largest share of the market, by service. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to advantaged offered by the contract manufacturing companies.

The major players operating in the healthcare CMO market include, Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ), Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care Services. The market is has provided inorganic growth strategies to these companies by various market consolidations. For instance, during February 2018, Lonza and Denali Therapeutics entered into a partnership for neurodegenerative diseases that covers all stages of the development and manufacturing.

The market for healthcare CMO is expected to grow significantly due to factor as increasing inclination of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers towards outsourcing, increasing patent cliffs and rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing production of drugs & medical devices. However, the challenge such as lack of skilled professionals for CMO likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa and Latin America are growing dynamically in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The governments of the respective countries in these regions are supporting through various initiatives, funding, programs and conferences. The growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology is driven by the economic, demographic development, rising healthcare expenditures, and improving public-private healthcare funding among the others. Asia Pacific have a great potential to serve the medical device industry. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the developing regions are likely to create growth opportunities for the healthcare CMO market during the forecast period.

The report segments the global healthcare CMO market as follows:

Global Healthcare CMO Market – By Service

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Manufacturing Final Dosage Form Manufacturing Packaging

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Services Outsourcing Design Device Manufacturing Final Goods Assembly



Global Healthcare CMO Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



