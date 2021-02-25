Healthcare CMO Market Analysis By Recent Trends, Developments In Top Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview And Forecast To 2027 | Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ)
The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Healthcare CMO Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Healthcare CMO market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Healthcare CMO market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).
The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Healthcare CMO market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.
MARKET INTRODUCTION
The global healthcare CMO market accounted to US$ 80,479.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 223,355.6 Mn by 2027.
Key Competitors In Market are Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ), Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care Services.
Mergers and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global healthcare CMO industry. Few of the recent market consolidations are listed below:
2018: In October, 2018, Recipharm acquired Sanofi’s inhalation contract manufacturing business including a manufacturing facility located in Holmes Chapel, UK to expand its full service offering to include specialist, in-demand capabilities.
2017: In February, 2017, Catalent Pharma Solutions acquired Accucaps Industries Limited to expand Softgel development and manufacturing capabilities and capacity in Canada.
2015: In May 2015, Lonza and Nikon signed a collaboration in the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Japan.
Market segmentation:
Healthcare CMO Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service (Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services and Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Services), and Geography
By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
