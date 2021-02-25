Healthcare CMO Market Analysis By Recent Trends, Developments In Top Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview And Forecast To 2027 | Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ)

Get the inside scope of the Sample report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003263/

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global healthcare CMO market accounted to US$ 80,479.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 223,355.6 Mn by 2027.



Key Competitors In Market are Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ), Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care Services.

Mergers and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global healthcare CMO industry. Few of the recent market consolidations are listed below:

2018: In October, 2018, Recipharm acquired Sanofi’s inhalation contract manufacturing business including a manufacturing facility located in Holmes Chapel, UK to expand its full service offering to include specialist, in-demand capabilities.

2017: In February, 2017, Catalent Pharma Solutions acquired Accucaps Industries Limited to expand Softgel development and manufacturing capabilities and capacity in Canada.

2015: In May 2015, Lonza and Nikon signed a collaboration in the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Japan.

Market segmentation:

Healthcare CMO Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service (Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services and Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Services), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

