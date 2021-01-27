Healthcare Cloud Computing Market New research report | IBM, SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, which is expected to reach $ 30,232 million by 2027, has grown at a CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period With Major Key Players IBM, SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft

Absolute Markets Insights Brings you with a detailed report on Healthcare cloud computing market with all the aspects of the Market.A recent survey conducted by the ONC Office says that about 96% of hospitals in the US are using certified EHR technology. If EMR is cloud-based, you can access EMR from any computer in any geographical location. In the event of a catastrophic event, the healthcare provider can continue to communicate with the EMR cloud. These factors are expected to lead the overall healthcare cloud computing market in the US during the forecast period. However, data security issues are expected to have a decisive impact on industry growth. Therefore, a successful cloud computing implementation begins with risk assessment and due diligence.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of healthcare cloud computing market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, U.S. healthcare cloud computing market is expected to reach US$ 30,232 million by 2027. Increasing adoption of information technology is the main factor driving the growth of healthcare cloud computing market.

Software as a service (SaaS) segment exhibited a CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period. The cloud provides on-demand hosted services to healthcare organizations, offering fast access to business applications and client relationship management (CRM) fulfillment.

Private cloud held 52.3% in 2018 as it offers higher levels of security mainly because the data storage, hardware and network are designed to ensure security levels that can’t be accessed by people outside the organizations.

Clinical information system segment accounted 61.2% in 2018. Adopting a CIS in healthcare administration prevent leakage in the inventory and sales of drugs, as the system provides an algorithm in managing the same.

Healthcare providers segment accounted major share of 56.9% in 2018 as they provide assistance, gives advice and direction for illness prevention and injury. They provide both short-term and long-term care.

South U.S. region accounted 30.4% in 2018. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of EHRs among medical professionals and the active engagement of private sector players in the development of the healthcare industry in the region contribute to this region’s dominant share.

Some of the players operating in the healthcare cloud computing market are Oracle Corporation, IBM, SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft, Progress Software Corporation, Quality Systems Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Carecloud Corporation, amongst others.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Key Segments:

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market By Deployment Mode

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Community Cloud

By Pricing Models

Spot Pricing/Subscription Model

Pay-as-you-go Model

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market By Service Model

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

By Application

Clinical Information System

Non-Clinical Information System

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market By Region

North East

Midwest

South

West

