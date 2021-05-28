Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Application (Clinical Information System and Non-clinical Information System) Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Leading Players Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The proliferation of high-speed internet and implementation of favorable regulatory acts are also expected to provide growth to the market. However, issues related to data privacy, data portability complications, and rising number of cloud data breaches will restrict the healthcare cloud computing market growth during the analysis period.Cloud computing increases real-time data collection and improves accessibility to the data. It has outpaced the conventional paper healthcare system by providing more speed and efficiency in data handling. For instance, cloud computing technology is widely used in remote patient monitoring. Rising demand for stringent regulatory compliance, public awareness, and growing investment from healthcare players such as Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, and government organizations are expected to create a demand for this technique during the analysis period.

The world healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into service, cloud type, application, end user, and geography. The service-based market consists of infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service. Based on cloud deployment model, the market is segmented into public, private, and virtual private cloud. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into the clinical information system and non-clinical information system. Clinical information system is further sub-segmented into computerized physician order entry, electronic medical records, radiology information system, and others. The non-clinical information system is further segmented into automatic patient billing, revenue cycle management claims management, and others. The healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers by end users.Geographically, the report is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America occupies a major healthcare cloud computing market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to achieve the highest possible growth during the analysis period due to rising awareness, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and growing investment in the healthcare technology. Recently, cloud infrastructure provider Amazon Inc. launched AWS (Amazon Web Service) Internet of Things services, which is the biggest public kind of cloud. Top players profiled in this report are Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc., athenahealth Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., GNAX Health, IBM Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and VMware Inc.

