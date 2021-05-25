Healthcare Chatbots Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by 2027

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global Healthcare Chatbots Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global Healthcare Chatbots sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the Healthcare Chatbots industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

In February 2017, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around USD 36.0 million, Nuance Communications had acquired Noida-based mobile value-added services company mCarbon Tech Innovations. This is a tailored deal for Nuance that will further extend its current Value-Added Services and subscription business services portfolio, which is currently distributed throughout Latin America, Northern America, Europe, and Australia, and boost the carriers’ services in India, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Key Highlights From The Report

During the forecast timeframe, the software segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 20.5%. The growth of diverse applications for patients and health care providers is expected to fuel segmental growth.

Over the forecasted period, the healthcare provider segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 20.5%. Significant medical records, such as patient information, hospital inventory, billing records, and patient medical records, are managed by healthcare facilities. Increasing patient flows in hospitals and clinics will create tremendous demand for healthcare chatbot applications by offering interactive assistance for healthcare facility operations.

It is expected that North America will have the largest market over the forecasted period. Insurance providers such as Medicaid and Medicare are decreasing the operating expenses of procedures that lead to inflows from clinics and ambulatory surgical services.

Key participants include HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infermedica Sp. Z o.o, Ada Health GmbH, Nuance Communications, Inc., Synthetix Ltd., PACT Care BV, Baidu, Inc., and Next IT Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Healthcare Chatbots Market on the basis of deployment, component, application, end-user, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Cloud-based On-premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Services Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance Symptom checking & Medication Assistance

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Healthcare Providers Patients Insurance Companies Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Healthcare Chatbots market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key highlights of the report:

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Healthcare Chatbots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Healthcare Chatbots Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The growing adoption of smart devices

4.2.2.2. The rising internet penetration

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for virtual health assistance

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Data privacy issues

4.2.3.2. Lack of proficiency in development

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Healthcare Chatbots Market By Deployment Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cloud-based

5.1.2. On-premise

Chapter 6. Healthcare Chatbots Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Services

6.1.2. Software

Continued…!

Continued…!

