Healthcare Chatbots Market Recent Opportunities with Growth Forecasts By 2028 – Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu

Chatbot is a computer program designed to stimulate conversation of human beings through text or voice interactions. Healthcare chatbots are programs that assist patients with queries. This decreases the burden on the clinical staff. Automation of various workflow processes in the healthcare sector is likely to propel the demand for these virtual assistants. The chatbots ecosystem has numerous cross-linking features, for performance enhancement in different applications.

The healthcare chatbots market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing internet connectivity and smart device adoption, company initiatives to boost the use of healthcare chatbots, and need for virtual health assistance. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the social media platform-oriented chatbots and cloud-based models.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Healthcare Chatbots Market Research include:

Your.MD, HealthTap, Inc., Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Ada Health GmbH, Woebot Labs, Inc., and GYANT.COM, INC. among others.

The global healthcare chatbots market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise model and cloud-based model. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as medication assistance and appointment scheduling & medical guidance. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as patients, healthcare providers, insurance companies, and other end users.

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

