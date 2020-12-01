Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Driven by the Growing Demand due to COVID 19 | Global Industry Analysis by Technology advanced, Growth By Leading Vendors| Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc.: Says DBMR Analyst

The Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is projected to grow USD 14.66 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.05% from 2020 to 2027. The growing advanced analytics enhancing old-fashioned business intelligence is driving market growth of Healthcare Business Intelligence Market in the anticipated period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Analysis and Insights: Increasing acceptance of artificial intelligence in the healthcare data processing is driving the market growth of healthcare business intelligence. Revolutionary advancements like big data implementation and administrations’ initiatives to improve healthcare solutions are driving the healthcare business intelligence market. Germinating pool of patients and their information feed in the database to make respective registries has become a cumbersome task, to manage such tedious work volume, digital phase is required the demand of electronic health record system is driving the healthcare business intelligence market upside the revenue graph. Rising information technology advancements and cloud services penetration to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure is bending the success growth verticals in the favor of healthcare business intelligence market which is fully backed up the IT players targeting emerging economies catering healthcare services. These certain driving factors are driving the strategic business development of Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Development in 2019

In February 2019, Hologic Inc. launched business intelligence tool that will help in managing the mammography devices also prevent unanticipated downtime and helps in monitoring technologist performance. The advanced platform will also offer actionable insights to optimize imaging center performance.

Microsoft

IBM Corporation

Oracle

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

TABLEAU SOFTWARE

MicroStrategy Incorporated.

QlikTech International AB

Information Builders

Sisense Inc.

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd

Board International

Perficient, Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Infor.

Domo, Inc

North America dominates the healthcare business intelligence market due to the robust healthcare infrastructure and advanced IT solutions and services, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the focus of various established market players to expand their presence in this particular region.

The Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Component (Platforms, Software, Services)

By Function (Query and Reporting, OLAP and Visualization, Performance Management)

By Application (Financial Analysis, Operational Analysis, Clinical Analysis)

By Deployment (On-premise Model, Cloud-based Model, Hybrid Model)

By End User (Payers, Providers, Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs))

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market-Geographical Segment

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, BeNeLux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

