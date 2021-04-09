Healthcare BPO Services Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Growth, Segments, Industry and Forecast to 2027 | Top Players Analysis – IBM, Accenture, WNS Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “Healthcare BPO Services Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Healthcare BPO Services Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The global healthcare BPO services is expected to reach US$ 416,431.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 192,131.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018-2025.



Companies Mentioned:-

IBM, Accenture, WNS (Holdings) Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Genpact, Xerox Corporation, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Capgemini, Omega Healthcare, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Magellan Solutions

Healthcare BPO services is segmented by payer service, provider service, and pharmaceutical service. Global healthcare BPO services, based on payer service was segmented into claims administration, billing, member management, provider management, fraud management, and others. Global healthcare BPO services, based on the provider service was segmented into medical billing, medical coding, finance & accounts, and others. The healthcare BPO services, based on pharmaceutical service was segmented into research & development, manufacturing, sales & marketing, supply chain & logistics, and others.

Healthcare Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) offers customized solutions to the healthcare providers and payers to reduce the complexity of various tedious tasks involved at several stages of the workflow and establishment. These services are also helpful to enrich resource allocation, boost the financial performance of the company/organization, seek strategic growth support as well as reduce operational costs to maximize profit margins. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the healthcare BPO services. These stakeholders include hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research organizations, medical device suppliers, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Healthcare BPO Services market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Healthcare BPO Services” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Healthcare BPO Services” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Healthcare BPO Services” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Healthcare BPO Services” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Healthcare BPO Services Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Healthcare BPO Services at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Healthcare BPO Services market.

