Healthcare Barcode Reader Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2028

The global healthcare barcode reader market was valued at $260.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $640.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028. Barcode reader is a device that reads printed barcodes. These readers read the barcode tags attached to the particular object. They provide a real-time overview of products.

Surge in adoption of wireless barcode readers, increased patient safety, and reduction in human errors are some of the factors that drive the market growth of barcode reader in the healthcare sector. However, barcode reader fails to read the unique barcode located at poor angle related to the reader; thus, restricting the growth of the healthcare barcode reader market. Further, the adoption of wireless technologies and mobile barcode scanner is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global healthcare barcode reader market during the forecast period.

The healthcare barcode reader market is analyzed by type, product type, connectivity, and application. On the basis of type, it is segmented into 1D and 2D barcode readers. On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into fixed barcode reader and mobile barcode reader. In terms of connectivity, the market is categorized into wired and wireless. By application, the market is divided into in vitro diagnostics (pre-analytical and analytical), access & Tracking (surgical and industrial), surgical (tracking, navigation, and visualization), patient monitoring, and drug dispensing.

Region wise, the global healthcare machine vision system market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players profiled in the healthcare barcode reader industry include Honeywell, Zebra, Cognex, Sato, Toshiba, Wasp, Datalogic, Scandit, Juniper, Bluebird, Denso, NCR, Opticon, Sick, Microscan, Jc Square, and Keyence.

