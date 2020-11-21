Healthcare Asset Management Market: Size, Insights, Trends, Outlook To 2025 | Top Players- Elpas, Radianse, Versus Technology, Vizbee RFID Solutions

The Healthcare Asset Management Market business report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The major topics such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are studied in detail in this report. According to this report, new highs will be made in the Healthcare Asset Management Market in 2020 – 2025. Additionally, businesses can get highly benefited with this information to decide on their production and marketing strategies. The Healthcare Asset Management Market business report presents market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios.

Summary of the Report

The Global Healthcare Asset Management Market is expected to reach USD 37,642 million by 2025, from USD 7,500 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Key Players of the Healthcare Asset Management Market

Aeroscout Industrial, Ekahau Awarepoint Corporation, Elpas, Radianse, Versus Technology Vizbee RFID Solutions, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Thingmagic, Sonitor Technologies, IBM Corporation, Ekahau Awarepoint Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation as among others.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare Asset Management Market

The asset management & tracking system are vital components in the effective management and use of medical equipment and supplies. These systems are ideal for critical medical devices and applications. They assist in medical facilities, improves care and better control risk. Custom design services helps to create RFID tags optimized for special needs. The various application of this system are tracking surgical equipment and sponges, ensuring properly sterilization of tools before next use, auto-configuration or dosage on basis of replaceable tools or cartridges, identifying patients, new-born and personnel for audit trails and treatment and inventory of biological probes in cryogenic environments.

Key players such as Sunflower Systems offers various asset management solutions to meet the needs of the healthcare industry by tracking high value medical and scientific equipment and items that range from highly mobile mission critical to items that are used on a daily basis. The Sunflower Enterprise Asset Management Solution is designed to increase physical and financial accountability for assets as an outcome of your everyday processes.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Strong concerns for patient safety

Decreasing cost of hardware and software

Technological advancements

Increasing use in the pharmaceutical industry

Technical and operational issues

Privacy and ethical concerns

Initial investment requirements

Market Segmentation: Global Healthcare Asset Management Market

The global healthcare asset management market is segmented based on product, application and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into FID in hospitals, real-time location systems (RTLS), infrared and ultrasound tags, RFID in the pharmaceutical industry segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of hardware and software.

On the basis of application the market is classified into hospital asset management, pharmaceuticals asset management.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2011, Awarepoint Corporation, which is one the leading provider of real-time location system (RTLS) solutions for hospitals had acquired Patient Care Technology Systems (PCTS The combined organization, of Awarepoint’s and ZigBee based technology platform with PCTS’s best-in-class software platform and clinical applications will provide the industry’s leading all-inclusive enterprise-wide RTLS solution. PCTS currently serves 60 hospitals, while Awarepoint is installed at 93 hospitals and manages 150,627 assets, by far the most assets under management by a single company.

In April 2016, Midmark Corporation had acquired Versus Technology, Inc. The company most-deploys real-time locating systems (RTLS) provider in healthcare, using location technology and rules-based automation tools to make health systems safer and more efficient. The combination of Midmark and Versus will create a unique offering of clinical workflow solutions. These solutions encompass clinical workflow services, RTLS technology, medical equipment, diagnostic devices and design assistance, resulting in improved efficiency within health systems

Key Pointers of the Report

The Healthcare Asset Management Market estimation from 2018 to 2025 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Healthcare Asset Management Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Healthcare Asset Management Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

