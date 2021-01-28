Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 – IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, iCarbonX, Next IT Corp.

The Insight Partners adds “Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creation of unique systems using algorithms and software that can perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. Artificial intelligence comprises integration of several technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. Artificial intelligence is used in healthcare for approximation of human cognition and analysis of complex medical and diagnostic imaging data.

Top Companies:

IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, iCarbonX, Next IT Corp., CloudMedx Inc., Atomwise Inc., Zephyr Health Inc., Deep Genomics Inc., and Medtronic.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global healthcare artificial intelligence market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application and end user. The offering segment includes, hardware, software and services. Based on technology, the healthcare artificial intelligence market is segmented as, deep learning, querying method, natural language processing and context aware processing. Based on application, the healthcare artificial intelligence market is segmented as, robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis, and others. Based on end user, the healthcare artificial intelligence market is classified into, healthcare provider, pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, patient, and payer.

The researchers have analysed the competitive advantages of those involved in the industries or in the In Healthcare Artificial Intelligence industry. While historical years were taken as 2020 – 2027, the base year for the study was 2020. Similarly, the report has given its projection for the year 2020 apart from the outlook for years 2020 – 2027.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In Healthcare Artificial Intelligence industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

