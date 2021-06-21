Healthcare Apps Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Infomoko, NovoCura, DocsApp

Latest publication on Healthcare Apps Market is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Curefit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., DocEngage Informatics Pvt. Ltd., DocsApp, HealthifyMe Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Infomoko Technology Pvt. Ltd., Kare4u Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Lybrate India Private Limited, NovoCura Tech Health Services Pvt. Ltd. (mfine), Portea Medical, Practo Technologies. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.

Summary

The consumer landscape in the healthcare industry in India has evolved in recent years. The healthcare industry is experiencing a paradigm shift from volume-based care (fee-for-service healthcare, being independent of the service quality) to value-based care (healthcare providers are charged based on patients’ health outcomes). Stakeholders in the Indian healthcare ecosystem are focusing on leveraging healthcare apps to make up for the inadequacies in healthcare infrastructure. Increasing focus on patient-centric care, emergence of advanced technologies, and changing business models have been crucial in driving the healthcare apps market in India. In terms of revenue, the healthcare apps market in India was valued at INR 28.94 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach INR 200.12 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~36.11% during the 2020-2025 period. Wellness management and appointment scheduling apps have gained widespread popularity. The demand for chronic disease management apps is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years.

Market influencers:

Digital transformation in the country, coupled with substantial support from the government has fueled the growth of the healthcare apps market in India. The digital footprint of the country has been strengthened by a swift growth in the number of mobile subscribers and Internet users in the country. As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the total number of broadband subscribers reached 663.78 Mn in May 2020, up from 562.52 Mn in May 2019. Approximately 60% of the population is estimated to use the Internet in India by 2022.

Browse Executive Summary and Complete Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2836732-healthcare-apps-market-1

