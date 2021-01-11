Healthcare Application Programming Interface (API) Market 2021-28 soaring massive demands at $336.02 Million with Salesforce, Microsoft, Apple, General Electric, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, eClinicalWorks, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions

The Healthcare API Market is expected to witness growth at $336.02 Million registering CAGR of +6% during the forecast period of 2021-28.

An application programing interface (API) is a set of standards that govern how software applications talk to each other. APIs play an increasingly important role in healthcare data exchange, whether for data analytics, medical research, or creating innovate ways to access the EHR.

Cloud Healthcare API allows easy and standardized data exchange between healthcare applications and solutions built on Google Cloud. The Cloud Healthcare API also includes additional value-added capabilities, such as automated DICOM and FHIR de-identification to better prepare data for these solutions.

Top Key Players:

Salesforce, Inc. (MuleSoft, LLC)

Microsoft Corporation

Apple, Inc

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks LLC

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd

The assessment report offers analysis of the Healthcare Application Programming Interface (API) business sector including market share, value, revenue, growth rate, production by type. It categorizes and analyzes the segments by type, region, and application.

It provides information regarding Porter's Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers for understanding the global Healthcare Application Programming Interface (API) market. It also offers detailed information of vendors including the profile, specifications of products, sales, applications, annual performance in the industry, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, revenue, and market share.

Market Report Segment: by services

EHR Access

Appointments

Remote Patient Monitoring

Payment

Wearable Medical Device

Market Report Segment: by model

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Market Report Segment: by end-use

Healthcare Payers

Providers

Patients

Vendors

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides full information of vendors including the profile, details of products, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, and market share.

The Healthcare Application Programming Interface (API) market report delivers an in-depth analysis of market size, country level market size, region, segmentation, market growth, market share, sales analysis, value chain development, market players, the competitive landscape, recent developments, strategic market growth analysis, trade regulations, opportunities analysis, product launches, technological innovations, and area marketplace expansion.

The research report includes analysis of price, production type, acquisitions and mergers, Healthcare Application Programming Interface (API) market size, market share, sales analysis, value chain optimization, trade regulations, technological innovations, opportunities analysis, and market players. The report presents the industrial chain analysis, downstream buyers, and raw material sources.

The Healthcare Application Programming Interface (API) Market Professional Survey Report 2021 includes Methodology, Analyst Introduction and Statistics Supply. The analysis contains Healthcare Application Programming Interface (API) SWOT analysis, investment analysis, and research and development trend analysis.

