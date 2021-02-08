Healthcare API Market to See Massive Growth by 2027: ECLINICAL WORKS LLC, GREENWAY HEALTH LLC, ECLINICAL WORKS LLC

Healthcare API

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Healthcare API Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period.

The Healthcare API extends a centralized solution to handle privacy and consent that is versatile to new regulations and consent models. Additionally, it manages data across the enterprise and supports HIPAA and 21 CFR part 11 compliance. Onboard patient data without silos, new and existing patient consents and privacy choices, accessing data by patient consents, and among others can also be managed through healthcare API.

The increasing enactment of Application Programming Interfaces (API) integrated Electronic Health Records (EHRs) that provide integrity and ease of healthcare data convenience is driving the market growth. Moreover, improved patient results increased patient comfort, and development in care quality are impelling the market expansion.

Key companies Included in Healthcare APIMarket:-

– GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

– ATHENAHEALTH

– CERNER CORPORATION

– MICROSOFT CORPORATION

– EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION

– ECLINICAL WORKS LLC

– ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC.

– GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC

– PRACTICE FUSION, INC

– MULESOFT, INC

Scope of Healthcare API Market:

The “Healthcare API Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare API market with detailed market segmentation by service, deployment model, and end-user. The healthcare API market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in the healthcare API market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The healthcare API market is segmented on the basis of service, deployment model, and end-user. Based on service, the market is segmented as EHR access, appointments, remote patient monitoring, payment, and wearable medical device. Cloud-based and On-Premise is segmented under deployment model. By end-user, the market is segmented as healthcare payers, providers, patients, and vendors.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Healthcare API Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Healthcare API Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

