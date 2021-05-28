Healthcare API Market Electronic Health Record Access, and Remote Patient Monitoring), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud-based), Evolving Technology, Trends And Industry Analysis Latest Updated Report Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Patient-centric healthcare is an emerging trend in healthcare delivery, which has resulted into better outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, and improvement in care quality. Emergence of a host of services, such as remote patient monitoring and wearable medical devices, has increased the demand for healthcare API solutions, which assist patients to know details about experience, specialty, and timing of a doctor before consulting them. In addition, patients can follow their appointment indication and visit only when it is essential.The global healthcare API market is driven by increase in adoption of API-integrated electronic health records (EHRs), which provide ease of data accessibility. In addition, frequent upgradations and rise in initiatives by EHRs vendors and healthcare IT startups fuel the market growth.

However, loss and manipulation of important patient information and concerns related to privacy breaches limit the market growth. Furthermore, continuous rise in government initiatives to migrate from traditional methods to technologically advanced healthcare systems and IT-enabled solutions and services is expected to provide numerous opportunities for market development.The global healthcare API market is segmented on the basis of service, deployment model, end user, and region. The service segment includes appointments, payment, medical device (wearable), electronic health record access, and remote patient monitoring. Based on deployment model, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of end user, it is classified into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, vendors, and patients. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global healthcare API market is dominated by key players such as Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, MuleSoft, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC., eClinicalWorks, and Apple Inc.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare API market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

