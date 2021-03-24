Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 13.86 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.9%, Market Trend – Rise in the Big Data analytics integration with mHealth applications

The global healthcare analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 90.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare analytics market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand to improve efficiency in the healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses. Growing introduction of Big Data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the global healthcare analytics market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising integration of Big Data analytics with mHealth applications is likely to propel the global healthcare analytics market during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Health Catalyst Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Evolent Health, Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., and SAP SE

Important the study on Healthcare Analytics market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Market share:

The report discovers market’s total sale that is generated by a particular firm over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Healthcare Analytics industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the Healthcare Analytics market

The various regions analysed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Healthcare Analytics market based on product and service, sample type, end-user, and region as follows:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Software Hardware Services



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Predictive Analytics Descriptive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Clinical Analysis Financial Analysis Administrative & Operational Analysis



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Healthcare Provider Healthcare Payer



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Healthcare Analytics market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Research Report on the Healthcare Analytics Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Healthcare Analytics market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Healthcare Analytics market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Healthcare Analytics market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Healthcare Analytics market and its key segments?

