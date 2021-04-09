Healthcare Analytics Market in 2021 – Detailed Study Analysis Report | Top Vendor Analysis – Allscripts, Cerner Corporation., Health Catalyst, IBM, Inovalon

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “Healthcare Analytics Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Healthcare Analytics Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Cloud Computing and others have transformed the way industries perform their business. Healthcare is among one of those industries which are slowly adopting to new way of operations or digitization. Availability of Big Data in healthcare, has led to requirement for analytics and increasing in funding are the factors for growth in healthcare analytics market.

Companies Mentioned:-

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation.

Health Catalyst

IBM

Inovalon

McKesson Corporation

MEDEANALYTICS, INC.

Optum, Inc.

Oracle

SAS Institute Inc

The global healthcare analytics market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as predictive analysis, prescriptive analysis and descriptive analysis. On the basis of deployment model, the global healthcare analytics market is segmented into on-premises and on- demand. Based on application, the market is segmented as clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational and administrative analytics and others.

Developing countries will still have difficulties in adopting early to new technologies, few of the key factors which restrict the early adoption of analytics in healthcare will include limited awareness of the technologies, lack of skills to implement the solutions, poor infrastructure and cyber threats. Whereas, these technologies come associated with number of opportunities such as easy recoding and maintenance, centralized database, increasing investments and others. These advancing technologies will bridge the gap between payers and providers,

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Healthcare Analytics market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Healthcare Analytics” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Healthcare Analytics” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Healthcare Analytics” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Healthcare Analytics” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Healthcare Analytics Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Healthcare Analytics at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Healthcare Analytics market.

