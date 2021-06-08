Healthcare Advertising Market Emerging Trends and Demand 2020 to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Healthcare Advertising Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Healthcare Advertising industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Healthcare Advertising Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global healthcare advertising market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 52,659.16 million by 2027.

Increasing investments in healthcare advertising is aiding growth of this market. The healthcare advertising is a service dedicated to creating, planning and handling advertising and sometimes other forms of promotion for its clients. There are separate marketing agencies that provide advertising services such as mobile first websites, online advertising, search engine optimization, social media advertising, newspapers, magazines and medical journals, television ads, radio ads and others.

The healthcare advertising is used in the different applications such as medical insurance, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, pharmaceutical manufacturers and brands, prescription medicines, fitness and diet products and service, medical equipment, and corrective lenses and glasses in the healthcare sector.

This healthcare advertising market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Global Healthcare Advertising Market Scope and Market Size

Global healthcare advertising market is segmented on the basis of type, form of engagement, technology, approach, format and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the healthcare advertising market is segmented into traditional, online, public relation, unique branding and awareness, internal marketing, employer marketing, physician referrals and others. In 2020, online category is expected to witness fastest growth, during the forecast period, owing to due to rising emphasis on digital channels such as social media, campaign management, and others, high digital ad spending in the healthcare industry, rapid adoption of search advertising, and attract larger number of patients.

On the basis of form of engagement, the healthcare advertising market is segmented into healthcare facility, online, in home / in person and others. In 2020, healthcare facility held largest share in the market in 2019, due to increasing demand to promote healthcare products through physicians, which directly impacts the advertisements on patients.

On the basis of technology, the healthcare advertising market is segmented into telemedicine, artificial intelligence, personal data tracking and others. In 2020, telemedicine accounts for largest market share in technology segment owing to increased smartphone and mobile internet penetration and effective change of medical information anytime and anywhere.

On the basis of approach, the healthcare advertising market is segmented into detailing (healthcare professional) and direct to consumer advertising. In 2020, direct to consumer advertising is projected to register faster growth, owing to increasing focus toward directly approaching customer for pharmaceutical advertising and stay informed about the product.

On the basis of format, the healthcare advertising market is segmented into display, search and video. In 2020, display held largest share in the market in 2019. This is mainly due to target specific users, high digital display spending, and accelerates brand awareness.

On the basis of application, the healthcare advertising market is segmented into fitness & diet product & service, over the counter, health hygiene, medical insurance, corrective lenses & glasses, medical devices & equipment, pharmaceutical, prescription medicines, biotech companies and biopharmaceuticals. In 2020, fitness and diet product and service dominates the application segment, owing to increased spending on diet supplements, increasing awareness toward physical activities, high focus toward maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and surging healthy food advertisements.

Global Healthcare Advertising Market Country Level Analysis

Healthcare advertising market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, form of engagement, technology, format, approach, and application.

The countries covered in healthcare advertising market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. in the North America captured the maximum share, in 2019. This is mainly due to vast manufacturing of prescription drugs and strong presence of advertising healthcare agencies. Germany in the Europe region dominated the market because of the increased healthcare spending. And China in Asia-Pacific region is dominating due to the surging focus of the healthcare organizations to adopt innovative ways to capture larger number of patients.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Increasing Levels of Investment on Advertising to Enhance their Brand Productivity

Healthcare advertising market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in healthcare advertising and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Healthcare advertising market. The data is available for historic period 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Healthcare Advertising Market Share Analysis

Healthcare advertising market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Global healthcare advertising market.

The major players covered in the report are PUBLICIS GROUPE, Syneos Health, CDM New York, Havas Health & You. (A Subsidiary of Havas Group), FCB Worldwide, Inc. (A Subsidiary of IPG), MCCANN WORLDGROUP (A Subsidiary of IPG), VMLY&R (A Subsidiary of WPP plc), Wunderman Thompson (A Subsidiary of WPP plc), AbelsonTaylor, Inc., TBWA\WorldHealth, Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, RevLocal, HLM Digital, LEVO Healthcare Consulting, LLC, Dobies Health Marketing, Sagefrog Marketing Group, LLC, The Communications Strategy Group Inc., Distill Health, Healthcare Success, LLC and Trajectory, among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of healthcare advertising market.

In September 2020, Care Health Insurance, launched a new TV campaign, in order to reassure clients to deliver excellence in customer servicing, product innovation and value-for-money services, after its re-branding.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for healthcare advertising.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Healthcare Advertising report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

Major Highlights of Healthcare Advertising market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Advertising market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Healthcare Advertising market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Healthcare Advertising market.

