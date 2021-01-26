Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | General Electric, 3D Systems, Inc., EnvisionTEC GMBH, regenHU, Allevi, Inc., Eos GmbH, Materialise N.V., Stratasys LTD., Nanoscribe GmbH

The Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153234/healthcare-additive-manufacturing-3d-printing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=Mccourier&Mode=12

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market: General Electric, 3D Systems, Inc., EnvisionTEC GMBH, regenHU, Allevi, Inc., Eos GmbH, Materialise N.V., Stratasys LTD., Nanoscribe GmbH

Jul 2, 2020: General Electric (GE) has announced plans to add a technology centre to its manufacturing and engineering complex in Greenville, South Carolina to coincide with ongoing industry developments being made in 3D printing, and particularly laser sintering. Major investments have been made in aerospace, among other sectors, which rely on highly detailed, lightweight, customised parts, and GE has now responded in turn with its new facility, which will be known as the Advanced Manufacturing Works. Predicted to open in 2015, the first-of-its-kind centre will employ a variety of technologies including additive manufacturing using lasers and electron beams, five-axis machining, automated welding and advanced composites. The company plans to use it to develop high-tech manufacturing processes across its largest industrial business unit, Power and Water.

The new technology centre will develop prototypes and processes for a host of other GE businesses including its heavy-duty gas turbine, wind turbine, gas engine, nuclear power services and water purification businesses, allowing the company to carry out processes more quickly and at a higher standard.

31 March 2020: 3D Systems has pledged its support to help medical device manufacturers and hospitals bridge the supply chain gap for resources to help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, including PPE and medical devices. The company is requesting assistance and participation from its network of partners, customers, and others within the additive manufacturing community who are in a position to help produce these parts to meet the urgent needs of the healthcare sector as they care for patients, and contain the spread of the virus.

Vyomesh Joshi, president and CEO, 3D Systems, said: “The healthcare industry is facing an unprecedented challenge. Each day the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increases, while resources to help fight this pandemic continue to dwindle. The healthcare professionals who are putting their lives on the line to treat affected patients soon will run out of the equipment needed to care for these patients or to keep themselves safe. One of the greatest benefits of additive manufacturing is that it allows companies to reduce the dependency on the supply chain, manufacture parts internally or make them on demand. And this is what we’re asking our network, and encouraging the industry to help us do right now – circumvent the supply chain to manufacture these PPE and life-saving devices as quickly as possible.”

Key Market Trends

Polymers are Expected to Register a High Growth

Polymers and their composites are one of the most widely used additive manufacturing materials due to the vast potential for various applications in the healthcare. Polymer-based additive manufacturing has been used for decades in creating prosthetic limb parts as well as medical instruments. These polymers are also used to make plasters specifically for each patient that not only hold the structure to ensure healing but are also comfortable as they can be customized for each patient. This is done through the use of a machine that combines additive manufacturing with 3D scanning procedures capable of scanning a patient’s limb and printing custom plasters in an incredibly short time.

Moreover, polymers are also used in crafting hearing aids, preparing models that can aid in diagnosis and preoperative planning and preparing models of organs or specific body parts that can be developed for practice purposes to demonstrate various sensitive surgical procedures such as osteotomies.

According to WHO 2019 report on “Deafness and hearing loss”, There were 466 million people worldwide with hearing disability, and this number is expected to increase to over 900 million by 2050. Hence, as the number of cases of hearing disability increases the market is expected to increase in the future.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

United States and Canada are one of the largest markets for the North America region. Both countries spend huge amount towards its healthcare. With United States being one of the nations with high expenditure in healthcare (17.9% of GDP as per OECD). In the United States, the number of newborn babies with deafness or hearing problem was nearly 2500 in 2005. This number was found to have increased to more than 6300 in 2016. Moreover, according to the Population Reference Bureau of the United States, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. As the older population is more prone to hearing loss, the demand for hearing aid devices that are manufactured using Healthcare 3D Printing is expected to increase.

Influence Of The Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market.

– Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153234/healthcare-additive-manufacturing-3d-printing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=Mccourier&Mode=12

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com