Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market 2021 After COVID-19 Developments Analysis of Best Key Players – GE Additive, 3D Systems, Inc., regenHU, Allevi

The Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market: GE Additive, GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, 3D Systems, Inc., regenHU, Allevi, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH, Nanoscribe GmbH, Materialise N.V., and others.

Key Market Trends

Polymers are Expected to Register a High Growth

Polymers and their composites are one of the most widely used additive manufacturing materials due to the vast potential for various applications in the healthcare. Polymer-based additive manufacturing has been used for decades in creating prosthetic limb parts as well as medical instruments. These polymers are also used to make plasters specifically for each patient that not only hold the structure to ensure healing but are also comfortable as they can be customized for each patient. This is done through the use of a machine that combines additive manufacturing with 3D scanning procedures capable of scanning a patient’s limb and printing custom plasters in an incredibly short time.

Moreover, polymers are also used in crafting hearing aids, preparing models that can aid in diagnosis and preoperative planning and preparing models of organs or specific body parts that can be developed for practice purposes to demonstrate various sensitive surgical procedures such as osteotomies.

According to WHO 2019 report on “Deafness and hearing loss”, There were 466 million people worldwide with hearing disability, and this number is expected to increase to over 900 million by 2050. Hence, as the number of cases of hearing disability increases the market is expected to increase in the future.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

United States and Canada are one of the largest markets for the North America region. Both countries spend huge amount towards its healthcare. With United States being one of the nations with high expenditure in healthcare (17.9% of GDP as per OECD). In the United States, the number of newborn babies with deafness or hearing problem was nearly 2500 in 2005. This number was found to have increased to more than 6300 in 2016. Moreover, according to the Population Reference Bureau of the United States, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. As the older population is more prone to hearing loss, the demand for hearing aid devices that are manufactured using Healthcare 3D Printing is expected to increase.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Healthcare Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

