Healthcare Actuator Market is expected to reach US$ 1,578.60 million by 2027 | MISUMI Corporation, SMC Corporation, Richmat, Venture MFG Co.

The healthcare industry is designing and manufacturing a number of innovative machines that require actuators. Actuator controls motions by converting electrical, pneumatic or hydraulic energy into mechanical movement. These are used in medical devices such as wheelchairs, patient lifts, treatment chairs, and medical beds. The global healthcare actuator market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing healthcare facilities and rising geriatric population. However, the high cost of medical devices is restricting the market growth.

The Healthcare Actuator Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

Based on actuation, the healthcare actuator market is segmented into electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic. The electrical segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electric actuators offer advantages such as highest precision-control positioning and easily networked and programmed. Also, these can be scalable for any purpose. Moreover, many market players operating in this industry are offering electrical actuators for healthcare applications. For instance, MECVEL SRL offers electric actuators from rehab machines to motorized chairs to control seats, backrests, and footrests linear motions.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Healthcare Actuator Market Research include:

MISUMI Corporation; MC Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Altra Industrial Motion; Richmat; TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd.; LINAK; Venture MFG Co.; Movetec Solutions ApS; and Tolomatic, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the healthcare actuator market.

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

Actuator is responsible for the movement and control of machines/systems. Healthcare actuators are used in medical beds, patient lifts, wheelchairs, treatment couches, dental chairs, and medical carts, among others. Thus, the increasing number of healthcare facilities is likely to drive the healthcare actuator market.

The number of hospitals in the US is increasing. As per the American Hospital Association (AHA) Annual Survey of Hospitals, the total number of hospitals in 2014 was 5,627, and it increased to 6,146 in 2018.

Actuation-Based Insights

The healthcare actuator market, by actuation, is segmented into electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic. The electrical segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electric actuators provide flexibility and enhance the patient’s movements with less manual intervention.

The Healthcare Actuator Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

