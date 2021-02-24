Healthcare 3D Printing Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 20.0% by 2025 | Stratasys, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Corporations

In 2018, the global Healthcare 3D Printing market size was 650 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2320.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019-2025.

Healthcare 3D Printing is widely used in External Wearable Devices, Clinical Study Devices, Implants and other field. The most proportion of Healthcare 3D Printing is used for implants, and the revenue proportion in 2018 is 60.34%. The Healthcare 3D printing global market is in its developing phase and, thus, only a handful of companies have entered the market. This technology started growing in developed nations and had an opportunity to increase in developing countries too.

Top Leading Companies of Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market are Stratasys, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Corporations, EOS, Texas Instruments, SLM Solutions Group, Arcam AB, AK Medical, UnionTech and others.

Industry News:

October 7, 2019 – Stratasys has announced the launch of a new medical-focused 3D printer and materials designed to replicate the feel and biomechanics of the human body. The J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer, based on the full-colour, multi-material J750 Polyjet series, will allow medical professionals to produce accurate, responsive models that improve surgical planning and training, and could help bring new healthcare devices to market faster.

PLYMOUTH, Michigan – Nov. 28, 2016. Materialise NV (Nasdaq: MTLS), a world leading 3D printing solutions provider, has launched AnatomyPrint, an easy-to-use service for medical professionals that delivers 3D printed anatomical models directly to their doorsteps. The new service was launched during the 2016 RSNA Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Healthcare 3D Printing market based on Types are:

System/Device

Materials

Services

System and device takes 43 percent market share of healthcare 3D printing in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

Materials occupy only 22.5% market share of healthcare 3D printing in2018.

In 2018, services have 34.5% market share of healthcare 3D printing, while it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Based on Application, the Global Healthcare 3D Printing market is segmented into:

External Wearable Devices

Clinical Study Devices

Implants

Others

In 2018, external wearable devices take 19% market share of healthcare 3D printing, but it will show great change in the coming years.

Clinical study devices only have 9% market share in 2018.

The market share of healthcare in implants is over 60 percent, and it will occupy the largest share in the whole market in the next years.

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Healthcare 3D Printing market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Important Sections from the Table of Contents:

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

