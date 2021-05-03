Health Tourism Market 2021| Top Manufactures Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2028 ||Asian Heart Institute, KPJ Healthcare Berhad., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corporation

Health Tourism Market research analysis report starts with a basic introduction of the 2021 market segmentation, future scenario, Industry growth rate, and industrial opportunities to 2028. The company profile section has parameters such as company synopsis, commercial synopsis, work strategy and planning, SWOT analysis, and present developments. With the study of competitor analysis, the Industry can get the know-how of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but is not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The world-class market research report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile, besides this, the report also provides market price analysis and value chain features.

Health tourism market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 269,227.46 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.45% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing developments and technologies in the field of healthcare are driving the growth of the health tourism market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Fortis Healthcare

Asian Heart Institute

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation

SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Prince Court Medical Centre

ADITYA BIRLA HEALTH SERVICES LTD

Infectious Disease Specialists

BARBADOSIVF

Samitivej PCL

This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Health Tourism Market Scope

The health tourism market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country-based analysis health tourism market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. The health tourism market the basis of treatment has been segmented into cardiovascular treatment, orthopaedic treatment, dental treatment, fertility treatment, cosmetic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment and others.

Key Pointers Covered in Health Tourism Market and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market by Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

The market analysis report includes competitive study, production analysis, applications, and region-wise analysis, competitor landscape, consumption and revenue study, cost structure analysis, price evaluation, and revenue analysis up to 2027.

Health Tourism Market Country Level Analysis

Health tourism market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type of treatment as referenced above.

The countries covered in the health tourism market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the health tourism market due to the increasing levels of investment for the development of advanced technologies in medical care and general medical, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to presence of tourism destination where people preferred to roam during vacation.

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5 MARKET OVERVIEW

6 BY TYPE

7 BY PRODUCT TYPE

8 BY APPLICATION

9 BY MATERIAL TYPE

10 BY GEOGRAPHY

11 COMPANY PROFILE

12 QUESTIONNAIRE

13 RELATED REPORTS

