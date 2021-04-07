Health Ministers discuss second vaccination | Free press

If they have already received Astrazeneca, what vaccine should younger people receive with the second vaccination? Such questions will be discussed today in the deliberations of the health ministers.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wants to discuss a recommendation from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) on second vaccinations with his colleagues from the federal states on Wednesday (3 p.m.).

Last week, the Stiko recommended that people under 60 who had already received a first corona vaccination with the Astrazeneca preparation before the second vaccination should switch to a different vaccine.

The reason is a number of suspected cases of cerebral venous thrombosis. Experts suggest that the very low risk affects younger people. A week ago, the federal and state governments decided to only allow the drug Astrazeneca to people over 60 as a rule. According to Spahn, 2.2 million citizens under the age of 60 have already received a first vaccination with Astrazeneca. De Stiko recommends getting a second vaccination after twelve weeks with an mRNA vaccine (Biontech / Pfizer or Moderna).

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not yet completed its assessment of possible serious side effects of the Astrazeneca vaccine. A result is expected for Wednesday or Thursday, said a spokeswoman for the German news agency in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

