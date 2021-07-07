Health Insurance Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021

A health insurance plan covers services such as treatment for chronic ailments, psychiatric care, diagnosis, dental care, emergency evacuation, and others. It generally charges a predefined amount from the individual and pays for surgical & medical expenses incurred by the policyholder. Moreover, medical expenses are incurred due to the physician consultation charges and received treatment for any disease, injury, and other mental & physical impairment. Healthcare insurance provides compensation for such medical expenses in exchange for a monthly premium or a payroll tax to provide healthcare benefits.

Surge in improving claim management services via advanced software allows insurance companies to efficiently speed up the patient’s payment lifecycle and reduce fraudulent claim settlement activities. In addition, increase in instances of diseases & accidents and surge in awareness of health insurance in rural areas are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, increase in health insurance premium cost and lack of knowledge about coverages included in health insurance policy are some of the major factors limiting the health insurance market. On the contrary, advances in technology have led to the development of drugs & medical devices that are used to treat a variety of serious illnesses, injuries, or mental and physical disabilities. These advanced medical treatments are extremely expensive, which further increases the total cost associated with different medical procedures. Therefore, due to this high treatment cost, the demand for health insurance is expected to growth tremendously in the coming years.

The health insurance market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, insurance type, coverage, end user type, age group, and region. By distribution channel, it is segmented into direct sales, brokers/agents, banks, and others. By insurance type, it is bifurcated into diseases insurance and medical insurance. Based on coverage, it is segregated into Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point of Services (POS), Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), and Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO). By end user type, the market is divided into group and individuals. Based on age group, it is segmented into senior citizens, adult, and minors. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the health insurance market such as Aetna Inc., AIA Group Limited, Allianz, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., Aviva, AXA, Cigna, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., UnitedHealth Group, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the health insurance industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides in-depth analysis of the global health insurance market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global health insurance market size are provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global health insurance market from 2021 to 2028 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Distribution Channel

– Direct Sales

– Brokers/Agents

– Banks

– Others

By Insurance Type

– Diseases Insurance

– Medical Insurance

By Coverage

– Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)

– Point of Service (POS)

– Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)

– Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)

By End User Type

– Group

– Individuals

By Age Group

– Senior Citizens

– Adult

– Minors

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Switzerland

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

